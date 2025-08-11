Lee Fire explodes over weekend to more than 113,000 acres, making it the 5th largest in state history

Multiple wildfires are burning across the state, some growing to historic size and causing evacuation orders along the Western Slope.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Friday as dangerous fire conditions have led to more than twenty lightning-caused wildfires burning uncontained across Mesa, Delta, Rio Blanco and Montrose counties.

Elk and Lee fires

Two major wildfires are burning in Rio Blanco County. The Lee Fire, which grew over the weekend to more than 113,000 acres, now stands as the 5th largest wildfire in Colorado state history. It’s only 7 percent contained. The nearby Elk Fire is just over 14,000 acres and just 30 percent contained.

Evacuation status for areas surrounding the Lee and Elk fires is changing rapidly. Updates may be found here.

Evacuee Jeff Braaton packed up his family on Wednesday due to the Lee Fire encroaching on the town of Meeker. He and his wife and two children evacuated to Steamboat, "It's pretty scary when it gets that close to home and you're like, ‘ah, what do we do?’ Pack up what we need, essential-wise and hope for the best,” he said.

There are more than 1,000 firefighters battling the two blazes. They’re being supported by several aircraft operations including National Guard troops providing water drops, which will help to slow the spread.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Fire Camp at Meeker’s Incident Base on Aug. 11, 2025, the northern staging area for fighting the Lee Fire, which started August 2 in Rio Blanco County.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Fire Camp and livestock shelter at Meeker’s Incident Base on Aug. 11, 2025, the northern staging area for fighting the Lee Fire, which started August 2 in Rio Blanco County.

There will be a public meeting for the Lee Fire tonight at 7 p.m. in the Colorado Mountain College auditorium at 3695 Airport Road in Rifle, where fire managers and officials will answer questions.

According to a morning update, fire managers in Rio Blanco County expect “extreme fire behavior” to continue today, with low humidity, possible gusting winds up to 20 mph, and dry fuels in the path of the fires. Much of the Western Slope is in severe drought.

Managers say the Lee Fire is now moving towards the town of Rifle. Inmates were relocated Saturday from the Rifle Correctional Center. The motor vehicle system is down in the area due to the fire.

Oak Fire

Further south in Archuleta County, the Oak Fire in Pagosa Springs has grown to 150 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations for the Elk Park subdivision and residences off Ironwood Drive. So far, no homes have been lost, but several other structures including a barn have significant damage.



Residences north of highway 160, to North Pagosa Blvd and North to the Martinez Canyon area, are on an evacuation warning.



Pagosa Springs High School is the current evacuation site. The local Humane Society Animal Shelter is accepting small animals. The Archuleta County Fairgrounds in Pagosa Springs is accepting livestock. Forest Rangers have also issued temporary closures around the Turkey Springs Trail System.

Twelve Fire



The Twelve Fire in Northwestern Colorado has reached 4,287 acres and is 80 percent contained. Drivers can expect reduced speeds on U.S. highway 40, but the road is now open for travel.