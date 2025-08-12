Listen: RTD has a new solution for the ‘last mile’ problem. Scooters and e-bikes

The “last mile” problem keeps many people from riding transit, so a new program in Denver is offering a solution: free e-bike and scooter rides, for up to a mile, to certain transit stops.

The new program, called First Mile Free, will pay for Lime and Bird users to travel up to a mile to two different stations in 2026 and 2027.

The companies are working with the Regional Transportation District to launch the first-of-its-kind program, which will serve RTD’s University of Denver and Decatur-Federal stations.

RTD will fund the program through a grant, with some matching funds from the mobility companies. It will automatically offer about $5 in savings for anyone traveling to the two stops. Riders won’t need to use a discount code or do anything else to take advantage of the program.

Supporters say it tackles one of the biggest barriers to transit ridership. All of Denver is within a mile of a transit stop, but many say that distance is a primary reason they don’t ride.

First Mile Free started as a school assignment by Joel Cox, a University of Denver graduate student who moved to Denver from Chicago. A professor gave Cox an open-ended prompt: come up with a proposal to improve transportation in Denver. Cox said the idea came from his own experience.

“I live about a mile from the University of Denver light rail station,” he said. “And while I want to use that transit stop more often, walking that far just isn't practical. Most days driving there defeats the purpose, and if I were to order a rideshare there, that cost tacked on to the cost of a fare just doesn't make sense financially.”

Read the full story on Denverite.