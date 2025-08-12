Photos: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with the Colorado Symphony at Ford Amphitheater

Mackenzie says King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard isn't a jam band, citing the fact that jam culture doesn't exist in Australia. Nevertheless, the band's cult-like following and bootleg program follow in the footsteps of the great jam bands of yore.
"I hope that there are jam band fans who stand next to metalheads who stand next to ravers at the show,” frontman Stu Mackenzie told Billboard in an interview last month. “I hope that the King Gizz community is a place where everyone feels welcome and accepted and can feel like they can be whoever they want to be — because that’s, at the end of the day, what the music is all about.”
Equally as impressive as the band's ability to jump from a pop tune to a headbanger is the sheer prolificness of the musicians. In the 15 years since King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard's formation, the band has released 27 albums. In 2017 alone, the band released five albums. In 2022, they did it again.
The current tour for the 2024 album, "Phantom Island," features eleven U.S. dates in eight cities, including orchestra shows and rock 'n' roll shows.
On Friday, Aug. 8, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard performed at the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs.
The band was backed by the Colorado Symphony, and conducted by Sarah Hicks, who is conducting multiple local orchestras on the band's tour.
Visuals projected during the show were created by artist Jason Galea, who also designs the band's merch and poster art.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will return to Buena Vista from Friday, Aug. 15, through Sunday, Aug. 17, for Field of Vision, the only stateside festival on the tour. Field of Vision will feature three days of camping, yoga and live music.
The Field of Vision lineup includes: Babe Rainbow, DJ Crenshaw, King Stingray, Gaye Su Akyol, Mannequin Pussy, Memo PST, the Mystery Lights, Pearl Charles, the Songs for Kids Band! and White Fence.
Each day of the festival features a handful of musical acts and community activations, culminating in a 3-hour marathon set by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.
You love learning about new music and the Denver music scene. We have a weekly newsletter for you -- Inside Track. Sign up here to stay in the know about the hottest Colorado concerts and how you can score tickets!
Colorado Postcards are snapshots of our colorful state in sound. They give brief insights into our people and places, our flora and fauna, and our past and present, from every corner of Colorado. Listen now.