Photos: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with the Colorado Symphony at Ford Amphitheater

Australian band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard is known for its genre-bending style, ranging from psychedelic rock to doom metal. As the musicians bring their unique sound to each new project, they've gained a broad and dedicated fan base.

Mackenzie says King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard isn't a jam band, citing the fact that jam culture doesn't exist in Australia. Nevertheless, the band's cult-like following and bootleg program follow in the footsteps of the great jam bands of yore.

"I hope that there are jam band fans who stand next to metalheads who stand next to ravers at the show,” frontman Stu Mackenzie told Billboard in an interview last month. “I hope that the King Gizz community is a place where everyone feels welcome and accepted and can feel like they can be whoever they want to be — because that’s, at the end of the day, what the music is all about.”





Equally as impressive as the band's ability to jump from a pop tune to a headbanger is the sheer prolificness of the musicians. In the 15 years since King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard's formation, the band has released 27 albums. In 2017 alone, the band released five albums. In 2022, they did it again.

The current tour for the 2024 album, "Phantom Island," features eleven U.S. dates in eight cities, including orchestra shows and rock 'n' roll shows.

On Friday, Aug. 8, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard performed at the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs.



Fans enjoy a firepit suite at Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, during a King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard concert on Aug. 8, 2025.

Fans pack in for a nearly sold-out King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard concert at Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs on Aug. 8, 2025.

The band was backed by the Colorado Symphony, and conducted by Sarah Hicks, who is conducting multiple local orchestras on the band's tour.

Sarah Hicks conducts the Colorado Symphony during a King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard concert at Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, Aug. 8, 2025.

Stu Mackenzie and other members of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard play a show, backed by the Colorado Symphony, at Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, Aug. 8, 2025.

Visuals projected during the show were created by artist Jason Galea, who also designs the band's merch and poster art.

Stu Mackenzie plays guitar, as art by Jason Galea is projected behind him, during a King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with the Colorado Symphony concert at Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, Aug. 8, 2025.

Cook Craig plays guitar during a King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with the Colorado Symphony concert at Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, Aug. 8, 2025.

Joey Walker plays guitar during a King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with the Colorado Symphony concert at Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, Aug. 8, 2025.

Michael Cavanagh plays drums during a King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with the Colorado Symphony concert at Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, Aug. 8, 2025.

Lucas Harwood plays bass during a King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with the Colorado Symphony concert at Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, Aug. 8, 2025.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will return to Buena Vista from Friday, Aug. 15, through Sunday, Aug. 17, for Field of Vision, the only stateside festival on the tour. Field of Vision will feature three days of camping, yoga and live music.

The Field of Vision lineup includes: Babe Rainbow, DJ Crenshaw, King Stingray, Gaye Su Akyol, Mannequin Pussy, Memo PST, the Mystery Lights, Pearl Charles, the Songs for Kids Band! and White Fence.

Each day of the festival features a handful of musical acts and community activations, culminating in a 3-hour marathon set by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

And, fun fact, the yoga will be led by Louise Francesca Kenny, pianist Ambrose Kenny Smith's mother.

Ambrose Kenney Smith plays a shaker and various other instruments alongside the keys during the King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard show at Ford Ampitheater in Colorado Springs on Aug. 8, 2025.

Stu Mackenzie plays guitar during a King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with the Colorado Symphony concert at Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, Aug. 8, 2025.

A fan poses with the setlist at the end of the King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard show with the Colorado Symphony at Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, Aug. 8, 2025.

Joey Walker plays guitar during a King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with the Colorado Symphony concert at Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, Aug. 8, 2025.