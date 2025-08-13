National Park Service reverses position on historic status of adobe building at Bent’s Old Fort near La Junta

The future of the adobe building at Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site in southern Colorado is somewhat less tenuous than it appeared earlier this year.

In February, the National Park Service sent a letter to the Colorado State Historic Preservation Office saying the building—built in 1976– is not eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. But after the state agency disagreed, the Park Service changed its position and now says the fort is indeed eligible.

“The park submitted a revised determination of eligibility,” said park superintendent Eric Leonard in an email. “The next step is review of this revised determination by the State Historic Preservation Officer. Until that review is completed, we have no further comment.”



The reconstructed fort at the site of an 1800s trading post along the route of the Santa Fe Trail near La Junta is beset by structural problems caused by snowstorms and other factors.

State Historic Preservation Officer Dawn DiPrince visited the fort earlier this year with other History Colorado representatives. She said the damage looks pretty dire, but the state agency has a lot of experience addressing these types of problems with old adobe buildings.

“I was happy to see the resubmitted letter from the National Park Service about the beloved adobe structure at Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site,” she said in an email. “As always, History Colorado is eager to support our National Park Service colleagues as they make decisions and work towards a plan to carry this important historic site into the future. Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site is an important cultural and economic touchstone in southeastern Colorado, and it is an essential historic site in the large American story.”



The state agency is expected to respond to the park service later this month.

Due to the structural damage the fort is currently accessible only during guided ranger tours.