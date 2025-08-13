New evacuations called for Lee Fire as fire grows southward

The Lee Fire in Rio Blanco County continued to grow Wednesday even as more than 1,200 firefighters attempt to suppress it. Most of the Western Slope remains under red flag warnings, with critical fire weather expected to continue.

Lee Fire

New evacuations were called today in Garfield County, on the southern edge of the fire, close to Rifle.

The fire is more than 123,000 acres.

About 1,000 people have evacuated across the region due to the fire, now the fifth largest in state history. Highway 13, a vital link between Meeker and Rifle, remains closed.

Trina Kennedy is a high school counselor and a fifth-generation Meeker resident, her great-grandparents were homesteaders.

“I don't think we ever really thought about it being wiped out by a wildfire until it was coming at us,” she said.

She was already out of town when the pre-evacuation orders were given, and her parents and siblings all evacuated. “It was a little surreal. I mean all surrounding the town was on fire, but we were safe here in town.”

Her neighbor Katie Conrado has also lived in Meeker, population 2,300, all her life. While she feels her home and her town were lucky to have been saved by the hard work of firefighters, she’s devastated by how much the surrounding landscape has changed. Grasslands, trees and even rock formations are charred black.

“I'm heartbroken that this beautiful place that we live and love is gone,” Conrado said.

Officials with Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team 3 said only five homes were lost. But firefighting efforts remain tough in challenging conditions with deep drought, low humidity, high winds, and very little rain on the horizon.

Firefighters are focused on suppressing the southern portion of the fire.

There’s a community meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. at Colorado Mountain College in Rifle, where officials will give updates and answer questions.

Elk Fire

Just east of the Lee Fire, the Elk Fire, is now 75 percent contained at 14,549 acres.

Firefighters made significant progress around the perimeter of the fire on Tuesday and are focusing on extinguishing hotspots and reinforcing fire lines today, focusing on the west side of the fire. They are also patrolling structures to prevent them from burning.

Officials are moving firefighters from the Elk Fire over onto nearby Lee Fire to continue fighting that blaze.

Crosho Fire

Burning southwest of Steamboat Springs, the Crosho Fire has forced evacuations just outside the small town of Oak Creek. Officials have put other areas on pre-evacuation notice. An evacuation center has opened in nearby Yampa, at South Routt Elementary School.

The fire, which started Monday afternoon, is now more than 1,300 acres, with no containment. Nearly 200 personnel are working the blaze, which is burning in Garfield, Rio Blanco and Routt counties.

Several county roads are closed, as are nearby Chapman Reservoir Campground and dispersed camping in the Crosho Lake area.

Stoner Mesa Fire

The Stoner Mesa fire in Montezuma and Dolores counties is 7,123 acres and zero percent contained. Firefighters are working to prevent the spread towards the Highway 145 and County Road 38 corridors.

They are using helicopters to make bucket drops and control the edge of the fire. They were able to control growth along the Stoner Mesa trail and the 535 Road. They're working to protect communities along Highway 38. Officials are hopeful for decreased wind and a chance of rain.

Oak Fire

Evacuations have been lifted from the Oak Fire near Pagosa in Archuleta County, and residents are being allowed to re-enter the area. The fire is 75 acres and 47 percent contained.



According to the county sheriff's office the total cost of firefighting efforts so far has been $2 million, with 107 firefighters working it.

The focus has been on extinguishing hot spots and preventing further spread.

Turner Gulch Fire

The Turner Gulch Fire in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Mesa County has been smoldering for over a month. Some pre-evacations are still in place.

The fire is 29,068 acres and 51 percent contained, with 594 firefighters on the scene. Crews have focused on protecting structures and preventing spread along Highway 141. Ground crews are working on controlling the western perimeter of the fire, extinguishing hot spots and digging fire lines where necessary.