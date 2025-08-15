Things to do in Colorado this weekend

This weekend, Palisade, Fort Collins and Lafayette are celebrating Colorado’s produce with annual peach festivals.
Other parts of the state, like Grand Lake and Littleton, are celebrating Western history with local festivities.
Plus, explore plays and musicals, concerts, art openings and more.
Friday, Aug. 15
- “Dance of Resistance” in Denver — Opening reception for an exhibition featuring the work of nine LGBTQ+ artists who voice the stories of their communities, exploring histories and offering pathways to healing and empowerment. CVA member preview 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., public reception 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free, but registration is requested.
- “High Walls: Artists Navigate Structures of Confinement” in Denver — Opening reception for an exhibition at RedLine Gallery exploring how physical and imagined space shapes the carceral system in Colorado and beyond. Reception 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. RSVP here. Exhibition on view through Oct. 12.
Saturday, Aug. 16
- “Unstudied” in Thornton — Adams County’s inaugural poet laureate, Kerrie Joy, will host a capstone open mic event and pass the torch to the next poet laureate. 5:30 p.m. at Anythink Library Wright Farms. Free and open to the public.
- “The Back of My Face” in Denver — Opening reception for local multimedia artist and painter Brady Dollyhigh at Leon Gallery, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The exhibition is on view through Sept. 27.
- Mountain Music Fest in Evergreen — A nine-hour celebration of music in Evergreen’s Buchanan Park. Noon to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 for guests 18 and under. General admission is $25, $30 at the door.
- Dairy Block After Dark: Evening Bazaar in Denver — Inspired by night markets around the globe, Dairy Block After Dark features local artists, makers and culinary concepts combined with live music, drinks and activations. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Music for Butterfly Lovers in Westminster — Explore the surprising connection between bugs and classical music on a unique walk through Butterfly Pavilion. Walk starts at 8 a.m. Tickets are $10 for members, $12 for general admission.
- Fort Collins Peach Festival — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the city’s Civic Center Park.
- Lafayette Peach Festival — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Old Town Lafayette.
- National Aviation Day in Denver — Celebrate with a “pay as you wish” day at Wings Over the Rockies. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Gears and Beers in Mesa — Downhill races, live music and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Powderhorn Mountain Resort.
Sunday, Aug. 17
- Pueblo Pride — Parade at 10 a.m., followed by festivities, resources, food, vendors and fun from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mineral Palace Park.
- Fairmount Car Show in Denver — A free, annual car show held on “Millionaires Row” in the Fairmount Cemetery, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Maker's Market in Silverthorne — Explore works by local artists, purchase art supplies, and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Art Spot.
Monday, Aug. 18
- Heart in Loveland — The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall-of-Famers will perform at Blue Arena at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $112.
All weekend
- Breckenridge International Festival of Arts — A vibrant blend of music, dance, theatre, visual art, and family fun — all celebrating the remarkable ways people and nature are interconnected. Explore the program here. The festival runs through Aug. 24.
- “Nunsense” in Grand Junction — A musical comedy about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. On stage Aug. 15-17. Tickets are $30.
- Shakespeare In The Wild: “Romeo & Juliet” in Centennial — Free performances of the Shakespearean classic at DeKoevend Park at Goodson Rec Center, 7 p.m. on Aug. 15-17. The show returns Aug. 21-24 and Aug. 28-31.
- FoCo Comic Con in Fort Collins — The event features guests, scientists, vendors, artists, authors, gaming, panels, cosplay and more. Aug. 16-17 at the Fort Collins Senior Center. Tickets are $25.
- Bachata Festival in Denver — Four days of dancing, music and connection, featuring parties, concerts, workshops, lessons, performances and social dances every night. Prices for activities and passes vary.
- Rocky Mountain Book and Paper Fair in Castle Rock — The largest collection of specialty booksellers in the region, showcasing books, posters, photographs, postcards, diaries and more at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 16. Admission is $7.
- Buffalo Days in Grand Lake — Step back in time and celebrate Grand Lake's Western spirit with music, games, food and small-town fun. View the schedule of events here.
- Arkansas Valley Fair in Rocky Ford — Enjoy the oldest continuous fair in the state of Colorado. Full schedule of events here.
- Telluride Mushroom Festival — A festival celebrating the science, culture, and community surrounding fungi. Celebrations take place Aug. 13-17. Prices for passes and events vary.
- Palisade Peach Festival — At Riverbend Park from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 16.
- Western Welcome Week in Littleton — The weekend is jam-packed with Western activities, live music, a 5k run, a car show and more. View the full schedule of events here.
Ongoing events
- “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” in Denver — This 10-time Tony Award-winning musical is a reimagining of Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary 2001 film. “Moulin Rouge” is on stage at the Buell Theatre Aug.6-17. Tickets start at $53.10.
- “Pippin” in Denver — The musical, about a young Pippin seeking happiness and fulfillment amidst a troupe of actors who may or may not have his best interests at heart, is reimagined by Phamaly Theatre Company. “Pippin” is on stage Aug. 7 through 24, with accessible performances Aug. 7-10, Aug. 14-18 and Aug. 21-24. Tickets start at $29.50.
- Denver Parade of Homes — Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., Aug. 7-24.
- “Reel to Real” film series — A four-week series that brings to life Colorado’s history, culture and communities at the Sie FilmCenter. After each screening, History Colorado curators and other experts lead a discussion covering the film’s historical context, impact, and thematic connection to the state. The series kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation of the charming 1994 sports comedy-drama “A League of Their Own” starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks and Madonna.
- “Dixie’s Tupperware Party” in Denver — A laugh-out-loud tale about Dixie Longate, a fast-talking, gum-chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing grandma’s Tupperware party into the 21st century. On stage July 24 through Aug. 17 at the Garner Galleria Theatre in the DCPA. Tickets start at $56.64.
- Bright Nights at the Historic Four Mile Park in Denver — An evening lantern festival featuring whimsical flora and fauna, a surreal Chinese Dreamland and an interactive zone full of surprises. Open Wednesday through Sunday, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Oct. 5. Tickets start at $15.
- “The Future is Present, The Harbinger is Home” at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver — The exhibition features over sixty works spanning sculpture, painting, drawing, video, and large-scale installations that explore the role of New Orleans and other climate-vulnerable regions of the world. On view through Aug. 24. Museum admission ranges from free to $14.
- Cirque du Soleil’s “Echo” in Denver — A new performance under the big top, telling the story of a girl, her dog, and the magic cube that takes them on a journey. On stage through Aug. 17. Tickets start at $96.
- Haunted Manitou Ghost Tour & Historic Walk — Take a terrifying tour of Downtown Manitou Springs, Thursdays-Sundays at 7:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. through the end of October. Tickets are $25.
- Sweet & Lucky: Echo in Denver — A new, immersive theater performance that takes participants through a warehouse of memories, where vignettes of a couple’s life materialize out of thin air. The performance is at the DCPA Off-Center through Oct. 5. Tickets start at $25.
Some other groups mentioned on this list may also be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.
How we pick our events: These listings highlight events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings. It is not a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Friday and is not updated.
Have suggestions for next week’s list? Email Lauren Antonoff Hart at [email protected].