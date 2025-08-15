Things to do in Colorado this weekend

This weekend, Palisade, Fort Collins and Lafayette are celebrating Colorado’s produce with annual peach festivals.

Other parts of the state, like Grand Lake and Littleton, are celebrating Western history with local festivities.

Plus, explore plays and musicals, concerts, art openings and more.

Friday, Aug. 15

“Dance of Resistance” in Denver — Opening reception for an exhibition featuring the work of nine LGBTQ+ artists who voice the stories of their communities, exploring histories and offering pathways to healing and empowerment. CVA member preview 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., public reception 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free, but registration is requested.

“High Walls: Artists Navigate Structures of Confinement” in Denver — Opening reception for an exhibition at RedLine Gallery exploring how physical and imagined space shapes the carceral system in Colorado and beyond. Reception 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. RSVP here. Exhibition on view through Oct. 12.

Saturday, Aug. 16

Sunday, Aug. 17

Pueblo Pride — Parade at 10 a.m., followed by festivities, resources, food, vendors and fun from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mineral Palace Park.

Fairmount Car Show in Denver — A free, annual car show held on “Millionaires Row” in the Fairmount Cemetery, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Maker's Market in Silverthorne — Explore works by local artists, purchase art supplies, and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Art Spot.

Monday, Aug. 18

Heart in Loveland — The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall-of-Famers will perform at Blue Arena at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $112.

All weekend

Ongoing events

