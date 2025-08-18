Colorado now has 21 measles cases, health officials warn about a possible exposure at DIA

Public health officials confirmed another case of super-transmissible, vaccine-preventable measles on Monday — the state's 21st case this year, which is far more than usual.

The case is in a Mesa County adult whose vaccination status is unknown. They may have had a common exposure with another Mesa County case reported last week.

Erin Minnerath, deputy director of Mesa County Public Health, said the signs and symptoms of measles start with respiratory issues. “That would be a cough, runny nose, and red eyes. The person can develop a high fever. And then after that, they would develop a rash.”

The rash starts at the hairline and moves down the face.

Possible exposure locations in and around Grand Junction include a clinic, a church and a couple of restaurants. They can be found on the state health department’s website.

Officials said Saturday that they are investigating whether the cases are instances of community transmission.

Public health officials are also alerting the public about a possible measles exposure at Denver International Airport.

A passenger with measles traveled through DIA's C concourse last Tuesday, Aug. 12. The state health department and its counterparts in Denver and the airport said an out-of-state traveler with a confirmed case of measles arrived at gate C51. That person boarded another flight at gate C50 the same day

Anyone who was in that location may have been exposed. If you were there, watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, call your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles.

“This incident serves as a reminder that travel in crowded public spaces, such as airports, increases the risk of exposure to various communicable diseases. It is important for everyone to stay up to date on their vaccinations, especially before traveling, to protect themselves and others,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Deputy Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist.

Of Colorado’s 21 cases, more than one has been reported in Arapahoe, Adams, Denver, El Paso and Mesa counties. Two-thirds were unvaccinated people or those whose status was unknown. Four cases have been in kids younger than 4, the rest have been in adults.

The state reports five people have been hospitalized; no one has died.

Before 2025, Colorado barely recorded any measles cases for the last decade, often recording one, two or zero cases for an entire year. That’s changed this year, with hundreds of cases popping up around the country.

In the U.S. this year, a total of 1,356 confirmed measles cases were reported by 41 states, as of Aug. 5, 2025, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 32 outbreaks reported in 2025, and 87 percent of confirmed cases (1,177 of 1,356) are outbreak-associated. In more than 170 cases, the person has been hospitalized, 13 percent. There have been three deaths.

For more information, visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2025 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.