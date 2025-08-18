Food Truck Tuesdays wind down in Colorado Springs

Downtown Colorado Springs can be a bit quiet during the summer, but outside of the Pioneers Museum lies a land of food trucks – with a hum you can hear from down the block. Food Truck Tuesdays highlight local food vendors and provide a pocket of community during the work week — and the last one is Tuesday, Aug. 19. KRCC’s Olivia Bagan attended the second-to-last event of the summer and brought back this audio postcard.
The interviewees included in this audio postcard were Cindy Alexander, Debby and Erin Fowler, Matt Spain, Finley Sutton, Lorraine Park, Valeria Diaz, Katie and Cassandra.
Food Truck Tuesdays began June 3 and end on August 19. This annual summer event provides two different line-ups of food trucks that rotate each week.
Lineup A:
- Bowl in the City
- Cowgirl Kettle Corn and Lemonade
- Creole Roots
- Felipe's 109
- For the Love of Frybread
- Lumpia House
- Mateo's Catering and Personal Chef
- Pizza Paul's Perfect Pies
- Sapo Guapo Tacos
- Smokin' J's BBQ and the Meltdown.
Lineup B
- American Seoul Food
- Chef Bob's Lobstah Trap
- Ciao Down
- Colorado Custom Catering
- Crepes-N-Go
- La Tapatia Tacos
- Miller's Sweet Treats
- Ricky's Island Cafe
- Sosa's Papuseria
- Sushiya Haru
- The Grilled Cheese Food Truck
- Dani's Thai BBQ.
