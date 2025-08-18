Food Truck Tuesdays wind down in Colorado Springs

Downtown Colorado Springs can be a bit quiet during the summer, but outside of the Pioneers Museum lies a land of food trucks – with a hum you can hear from down the block. Food Truck Tuesdays highlight local food vendors and provide a pocket of community during the work week — and the last one is Tuesday, Aug. 19. KRCC’s Olivia Bagan attended the second-to-last event of the summer and brought back this audio postcard.

The interviewees included in this audio postcard were Cindy Alexander, Debby and Erin Fowler, Matt Spain, Finley Sutton, Lorraine Park, Valeria Diaz, Katie and Cassandra.

Food Truck Tuesdays began June 3 and end on August 19. This annual summer event provides two different line-ups of food trucks that rotate each week.

Olivia Bagan/KRCC News Mateo's Food Truck serving up Philly cheesesteaks.

Lineup A: Bowl in the City

Cowgirl Kettle Corn and Lemonade

Creole Roots

Felipe's 109

For the Love of Frybread

Lumpia House

Mateo's Catering and Personal Chef

Pizza Paul's Perfect Pies

Sapo Guapo Tacos

Smokin' J's BBQ and the Meltdown. Lineup B American Seoul Food

Chef Bob's Lobstah Trap

Ciao Down

Colorado Custom Catering

Crepes-N-Go

La Tapatia Tacos

Miller's Sweet Treats

Ricky's Island Cafe

Sosa's Papuseria

Sushiya Haru

The Grilled Cheese Food Truck

Dani's Thai BBQ.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News Folks sitting outside the Pioneers Museum enjoying food truck treats.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News Folks lining up outside the Lobstah Trap food truck.

The Pioneers Museum is a financial supporter of KRCC. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.