Thunderstorms cause flight delays, cancellations at DIA Monday afternoon

Severe thunderstorms in Adams and Arapahoe counties forced hundreds of ground delays at Denver International Airport delays Monday afternoon.

As of 3:30 p.m., there were 411 flight delays and 19 cancellations at DIA. That’s according to FlightAware, which tracks delays and cancellations at airports across the country.

The Federal Aviation Administration's National Airspace System Status said inbound flights from around the country to DIA have left an average of 54 minutes late due to the thunderstorms.

Southwest Airlines experienced 169 delays – the most by any airlines travelling through DIA. Air Canada saw 12 flight cancellations at DIA.

The National Weather Service in Boulder originally issued a severe thunderstorm warning for south central Adams and north central Arapahoe Counties with possible quarter-sized hail. But, it was cancelled at 3:34 p.m after storms weakened below severe limits.

Gusty winds are expected to continue with those thunderstorms.

A separate severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 4:30 p.m. for northeastern Lincoln County. Quarter-sized hail and winds with 60 mph gusts are expected.