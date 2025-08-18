Employee with Pikes Peak Cog Railway in Manitou Springs hospitalized after weekend assault

Updated Mon. Aug 18, 2025 1:45 p.m.

A worker with the Pikes Peak Cog Railway in Manitou Springs is recovering after an assault Saturday afternoon. Authorities have arrested a suspect, Randy Blevins, who has since posted bond.

Authorities said Saturday that a staff member of the Railway was violently assaulted in its parking lot shortly after noon. On Monday, a spokesperson for the town said the victim remained in the hospital in critical condition.

The police department released a photo Saturday of potential persons of interest, and on Sunday said the pair had been located, "and their involvement, if any, remains under investigation."

MSPD asks anyone who may have witnessed the event or otherwise has information or video footage to contact El Paso County Dispatch at 719-390-5555.