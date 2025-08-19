This story was updated on Aug. 19 at 3:30 p.m.

A Colorado Parks & Wildlife ranger was stabbed at Staunton State Park this morning, prompting an ongoing search by air and ground for the suspect.

The ranger, a seasonal worker, was airlifted to St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood. The ranger was stabbed in the abdomen, where the knife was stuck — he’s currently in stable condition with serious injuries, but is doing well, according to a spokesperson for CPW. His identity has not yet been released.

The suspect was last seen near the park’s Lazy V Trailhead, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. According to dispatch radio traffic, the suspect was believed to have run to the southwest, toward Elk Creek Road.

The sheriff’s office describes the suspect as a white male in his early 30s, 6’0”, 200 pounds, wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans. The sheriff’s office says to report anything suspicious to 911 and consider the suspect dangerous.

The sheriff’s office says the search includes air and ground teams from departments across the metro area, including the Colorado State Patrol, Golden, Arvada, Lakeside Police and regional SWAT team.

Staunton State Park is located west of U.S. 285 near the Jeffco town of Pine. The park was closed to visitors after the attack, according to a spokesperson for CPW.