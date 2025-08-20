West Nile Virus linked to the deaths of two people in Fremont County

Two people in Fremont County have died in recent cases related to West Nile Virus. According to state data, a total of three Coloradans have now died this year after contracting West Nile Virus.

Last year, the state saw no deaths. But in 2023, 51 people died in a year that saw hundreds more cases than is typical.

“We are deeply saddened by the two recent West Nile virus–related deaths in our community," said Fremont County public health director Paula Buser in a statement. "This is a reminder of the seriousness of the disease, and I urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones."

West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne illness that's spread through bites from infected mosquitoes.

Health officials remind people to take precautions, like limiting outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, wearing long sleeves at those times, draining standing water, and wearing insect repellent.

So far this year, the state health department reports 41 cases of the virus, mostly in Weld, Boulder and Larimer counties. Most cases typically occur in August and September.

West Nile Virus can cause serious health complications, especially in people 60 and older with previous medical conditions.