Racing pigs? Funnel cakes? Inflatable corn maze? It must be time for the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo

The 153rd Colorado State Fair opens tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 22, at the historic fairgrounds in Pueblo.

This year, fairgoers might cross paths with a nine-foot-tall robot, a fancy bubble blower and a walking human art piece that looks like a giant plant. Goats, ducks and horses will be among the hundreds of critters on exhibit in the livestock shows.

Rodeos and racing pigs are also part of the free entertainment lineup included with admission to the fair - along with Olympic-level high divers, dance performances, and the World Slopper Eating Championships. Last year's winner of the Major League Eating-sanctioned competition, Geoffrey Esper, holds the record for 37.5 sloppers in 8 minutes.

Kids' activities include a new hands-on agriculture space featuring activities like an inflatable corn maze, a pedal tractor pull and story time with rodeo royalty.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Fairgoers walk through the carnival entrance at the 2022 Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.



Bakers, crafters, artists, winemakers and other talented folks from around the state will vie for top honors in hundreds of categories in the general entry competition.

Fairgoers can indulge in the classic fair fare, including deep-fried foods, the carnival and all kinds of live music and oddball attractions.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News The CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves Marching Band performs at the 2021 Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.

The State Fair parade goes through Pueblo's Historic Union Avenue District on Saturday morning, Aug. 23. Then dozens of school marching bands converge at the fairgrounds to perform and compete.

Pueblo Chile Day is Saturday. Fiesta Day, Sunday, Aug. 31, will showcase music, dance and more from Hispanic, Latino and Chicano culture. Rising country music artist Puebloan Cody Cozz will close the fair on Monday, Sept. 1, with a free concert.

Events that require separate tickets include the monster truck show and demolition derby, plus performances by Flo Rida, Los Huracanes del Norte, Cheap Trick and others.

The eleven-day fair runs through Labor Day.