Pueblo County’s coroner faces state probe after decaying bodies found hidden at his private practice

State law enforcement officials have launched another criminal investigation into a funeral home whose owner — Pueblo County's coroner — admitted to giving family members fake remains and delaying cremations for years.

During a routine inspection at Davis Mortuary in Pueblo, state officials found several bodies in various stages of decomposition. Brian Cotter, the funeral home’s designee, told inspectors that some of the bodies had been awaiting cremation for approximately 15 years. He also acknowledged that he gave family members of the deceased fake cremains. Cotter is the coroner for Pueblo County.

Pueblo Police have asked the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to take over the probe, given its experience investigating the Return to Nature Funeral Home case. A judge last year ordered that funeral home to pay $950 million to families whose loved ones’ remains were mishandled.

The Return to Nature home promised a more natural way to be buried, but authorities found abandoned bodies left to decay at room temperature at the site. They say 190 bodies were found in all.