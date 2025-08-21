House Democrats to censure GOP lawmaker who took, shared unprofessional photo of colleague

Updated 12:57 p.m.

Colorado House Democrats will attempt to censure Republican Rep. Ryan Armagost, the former House Minority Whip, this week for taking a picture of Democratic Rep. Yara Zokaie last session without her knowledge during floor proceedings.

The photograph ended up at the center of a social media harassment campaign.

In the censure resolution, Democrats said Armagost behaved inappropriately and in a manner “incompatible with the high standards of order, dignity, and respect of the House of Representatives.”

Armagost shared the picture internally among Republican House members immediately after taking it. Some lawmakers compared her outfit — a short dress and blazer with knee-high boots — to a stripper and a prostitute. The image was also shortly posted online by an anonymous social media account with conservative followers.

“That photograph was subsequently disseminated on social media by anonymous accounts, accompanied by vulgar commentary, and comments to the social media posts quickly escalated into racist and misogynistic attacks, rape threats, and violent threats directed against the colleague and her young children,” states the resolution.

Censures are rarely invoked at the Capitol, but the measure’s sponsors, Democratic House Majority Leader Monica Duran and Assistant House Majority Leader Jennifer Bacon, said it is important to set expectations about how members treat each other.

Bacon said the behavior is unbecoming of a legislator.

“It’s unbecoming of a legislator to the extent that it harms somebody, it harms somebody in the workplace, and it is not the example that we want to set on behalf of the people who we are elected to represent,” she said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Democratic Rep. Yara Zokaie, in white jacket, listens as House Majority Leader Monica Duran, in gold jacket, speak at the Democratic House Caucus, Thursday, August. 21, 2025.

When he took the photo, Armagost also chaired the House Workplace Harassment Committee, the group tasked with investigating and recommending punishments when lawmakers and others in the capitol are accused of inappropriate behavior.

“If we don’t stand up and say, 'Listen, this behavior is unacceptable, this behavior crossed the line, unlike anything I’ve ever seen in the time I’ve been here,' that means we are accepting of what happened and it will continue,” Duran said. “It wasn’t even about the bill or the issue. This was personally how she was dressed, the name-calling, the derogatory names that occurred, and also the impact it had on her family and her kids — that crossed the line.”

Armagost has so far declined to comment about why he took the photograph.

Earlier this summer, he announced that he’s stepping down at the start of September to move to Arizona for a job and personal relationship.

He was not present at the Capitol when lawmakers gaveled in Thursday, and is listed as excused from the chamber.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Republican Rep. Ryan Armagost’s desk in the House chamber sat empty at the start of a special legislative session Aug. 21, 2025. Democrats on Friday, August. 22, 2025 will seek a formal House censure of Armagost.

Censure could raise tensions in an already divisive special session

Democratic leaders unveiled the censure resolution to their caucus during a meeting shortly after convening for the special session, and informed their Republican counterparts just prior to the meeting. With Democrats holding a wide majority in the chamber, the censure can pass without any support across the aisle.

Colorado has not censured a member since 2008, when the house voted 62-1 to rebuke Douglas Bruce for kicking a Rocky Mountain News photographer on the chamber floor during the morning prayer and refusing to apologize for his actions.

In this case, there will likely be far less agreement.

Some Republicans have pushed back against assertions that threats against Zokaie were due to the social media posts. They say her own statements and policy positions are what provoked outrage against her. About a week before the photo was posted, Zokaie received intense blowback for a comment she made during a committee hearing on a controversial transgender rights bill, when she was asked why conservative parents groups weren’t consulted on it.

“A well-stakeholded bill does not need to be discussed with hate groups,” said Zokaie at the time “We don’t ask someone passing civil rights legislation to go ask the KKK their opinion.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Republican state Rep. Ryan Armagost on the House floor, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

CPR News has reached out to Republican House members and will update with any response they share to the resolution.

But Democratic leaders are determined to move forward, regardless of how it's received on the other side of the aisle.

“We do very important work in this building, but it shouldn't come at the cost of having our families targeted or having to deal with the anxiety of wondering if we are safe just by virtue of who we are or at the very least of what we wear,” Bacon said.

Some House Democrats said they wanted House leadership to go even further and take action against other GOP lawmakers who commented on the Signal chat, as well as House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese for not disciplining Armagost or informing Democrats when they asked for her help to uncover who took the photograph.

“I feel as a leader you are even held to an even higher standard and her complicity and seeing what was posted, seeing the comments lying to your face, Majority leader, I find that absolutely unforgivable and the fact that we are going to move forward without bringing any sort of consequence to someone who should be held at a much higher standard because she's in a leadership position. I find this falling short,” said Democratic Rep. Lorena Garcia.

For Zokaie, she said the censure isn’t the end of the discussion and she plans to take a moment on Friday to signal out Minority Leader Pugliese.

“My trust with a number of Republican colleagues is completely broken and will not be rebuilt,” said Zokaie. “Minority leadership did lie to me.”

She said after the photograph started circulating on social media, Pugliese assured her directly that she would try to find out who took it. Shortly after that, the Minority Leader posted a reminder in the Republican Signal chat, warning members their messages are subject to open records requests. Pugliese’s staff has told CPR that the post was unrelated to the Zokaie photo.

Zokaie said the decision to move forward with a censure was not something she took lightly, in part because anytime she talks about the issue and the threats she faced, she said it does stir up harassment again.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Democratic Rep. Yara Zokaie wipes an eye Aug. 21, 2025, in response to support from colleagues over the harassment she endured after a photo Republican Rep. Ryan Armagost took of her was circulated on social media. Democrats on Friday, August. 22, 2025 will seek a formal House censure of Armagost.

“It does sometimes make me just want to bury myself in the work and not address what's going on. But since this story broke, I have heard from women across the state about how they have felt at work and how they've been targeted and harassment that they have faced,” Zokaie said.

She said not responding would send a dangerous message that women can be intimidated and silenced.

“What I come back to is the fact that this story resonated with so many people because this is not an isolated thing," she continued. "Women experienced this in the workplace. I think that this was far worse and widespread, but it's indicative of something that women experience and the conduct is meant to have a chilling effect on women participating in politics. And so the step felt essential to me to send that clear message that harassment is not acceptable.”

Democrats are expected to take up the House resolution on Friday. House Speaker Julie McCluskie urged Democrats to be respectful given the seriousness of the moment, and limit their remarks, no matter what response they hear from Republicans.

“I hope they recognize as well, that regardless of who engaged in this behavior, that no member of our body, Democrat or Republican alike, should ever behave in this way.”

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect year for the last censure of a lawmaker. It was 2008, not 2018. The story has been updated.