Staunton State Park stabbing an ‘elaborate hoax’ says law enforcement

Updated at 4:04 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.

Staunton State Park was shut down on Tuesday after a state park ranger was stabbed, prompting an all-day manhunt. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office now says that the incident was an “elaborate hoax” and has arrested the ranger.

Callum Heskett, 26, a seasonal ranger for Colorado Parks & Wildlife, faces multiple misdemeanor and felony charges. In a press release, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Heskett radioed for help Tuesday morning, reporting that he’d been attacked and stabbed, and he gave a description of the suspect.

“As the investigation progressed, inconsistencies in Heskett’s statements emerged. That, along with other conflicting and questionable evidence, further raised concerns about the validity of his allegations. After investigators conducted their first interview with Heskett, it became even more clear that his story was flawed and erroneous,” according to a press release from the Sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s office alleges that Haskett stabbed himself. He was airlifted to St. Anthony’s hospital, and the Sheriff’s office said he remains hospitalized and will be transferred to jail upon his release.

Haskett was charged with felony tampering with evidence and attempt to influence a public servant, and misdemeanor reckless endangerment and misconduct. His bond is set at $10,000.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the park ranger allegedly stabbed himself.