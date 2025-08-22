Things to do in Colorado this weekend

This weekend, get out and enjoy food and wine festivals, live music and a bike parade. Or, shop for art at one of many local art festivals. Plus, the Colorado State Fair is back!

Here’s where to go and what to see across the state.

Friday, Aug. 22

Colorado State Fair opening day in Pueblo — Enjoy rides, food, live music, a carnival, rodeo and more. Ticket information here.

Lucha Libre & Laughs in Denver — A night of pro wrestling and stand-up comedy at the Oriental Theater. Tickets start at $33.23.

Saturday, Aug. 23

Sunday, Aug. 24

Affordable Arts Festival in Littleton — A wide variety of artworks, all for sale for $150 or less. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Arapahoe Community College.

Mile High Rock Poster Show in Denver — A music-lover's art event showcasing works by 20 artists. On display at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

All weekend

Adyananta in Lakewood — An Indian dance production blending classical Kathak, one of the eight major forms of Indian classical dance originating from North India, with the influence of contemporary and global dance forms, including Bharatanatyam, Tango, West African, Samba, and Jazz. On stage at the Lakewood Cultural Arts Center, Aug. 21-24. Tickets are $40.

Loveland Corn Roast Festival — The event features music, booths, and delicious festival foods, plus a corn shucking contest, cornhole tournament and a lively Corn Roast parade on Saturday.

SnowyGrass in Estes Park — A weekend-long bluegrass music and camping festival. View the full lineup here. Day passes and weekend passes available.

Shakespeare In The Wild: “Romeo & Juliet” in Centennial — Free performances of the Shakespearean classic at DeKoevend Park at Goodson Rec Center, 7 p.m. on Aug. 21-24 and Aug. 28-31.

“The Great Divide” in Breckenridge — A folk-inspired original musical set during the rugged rise of Breckenridge, exploring the trials of gold mining, long winters and a nation torn by Civil War. Four performances only: Aug. 21-24. Tickets are $10-25.

Summer Art Market in Denver — The Art Students League’s annual art sale is back, showcasing over 175 local artists. The Art Sale takes place Aug. 23-24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Breckenridge Wine Classic — A wine-tasting festival featuring live music and small bites. Ticket packages vary. In Breckenridge Aug. 21-23.

Ongoing events