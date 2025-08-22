Things to do in Colorado this weekend

This weekend, get out and enjoy food and wine festivals, live music and a bike parade. Or, shop for art at one of many local art festivals. Plus, the Colorado State Fair is back!
Here’s where to go and what to see across the state.
Friday, Aug. 22
- Colorado State Fair opening day in Pueblo — Enjoy rides, food, live music, a carnival, rodeo and more. Ticket information here.
- Lucha Libre & Laughs in Denver — A night of pro wrestling and stand-up comedy at the Oriental Theater. Tickets start at $33.23.
Saturday, Aug. 23
- Tour de Fat in Fort Collins — The annual New Belgium Brewing event is back, featuring a costumed bike parade and a party with music, entertainment, contests and games. The bicycle parade leaves from City Park at 9:30 a.m. Entertainment at New Belgium Brewing begins at noon.
- Cinematic Symphony in Centennial — A free, outdoor concert featuring iconic movie music. Picnics welcome. Music starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Centennial Center Park Amphitheater.
- Boulder Taco Festival — An event featuring live music, luchadores, mixed drinks, craft beers, and, of course, lots of tacos. Tickets start at $43.45 for adults.
- Hellhound On My Trail: An Evening of Photography & Live Music in Denver — The event pairs an exhibit of documentary photographer Adam Smith's work with live music from Ben Nichols of Lucero, Luther Dickinson of North Mississippi Allstars, and Alvin Youngblood Hart.
- The Legend of Anne Bonny opening in Aurora — A new, original musical full of swashbuckling lore that celebrates the hero’s journey of an often-overlooked queer icon. Tickets are $34.42, with a pay-what-you can option. The show is on stage through Sept. 6.
- RiNo Summer Art Market in Denver — A market featuring 50+ unique RiNo artists and small businesses, plus a variety of family-friendly performances and activities. Free and open to the public from 4 to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 24
- Affordable Arts Festival in Littleton — A wide variety of artworks, all for sale for $150 or less. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Arapahoe Community College.
- Mile High Rock Poster Show in Denver — A music-lover's art event showcasing works by 20 artists. On display at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
All weekend
- Adyananta in Lakewood — An Indian dance production blending classical Kathak, one of the eight major forms of Indian classical dance originating from North India, with the influence of contemporary and global dance forms, including Bharatanatyam, Tango, West African, Samba, and Jazz. On stage at the Lakewood Cultural Arts Center, Aug. 21-24. Tickets are $40.
- Loveland Corn Roast Festival — The event features music, booths, and delicious festival foods, plus a corn shucking contest, cornhole tournament and a lively Corn Roast parade on Saturday.
- SnowyGrass in Estes Park — A weekend-long bluegrass music and camping festival. View the full lineup here. Day passes and weekend passes available.
- Shakespeare In The Wild: “Romeo & Juliet” in Centennial — Free performances of the Shakespearean classic at DeKoevend Park at Goodson Rec Center, 7 p.m. on Aug. 21-24 and Aug. 28-31.
- “The Great Divide” in Breckenridge — A folk-inspired original musical set during the rugged rise of Breckenridge, exploring the trials of gold mining, long winters and a nation torn by Civil War. Four performances only: Aug. 21-24. Tickets are $10-25.
- Summer Art Market in Denver — The Art Students League’s annual art sale is back, showcasing over 175 local artists. The Art Sale takes place Aug. 23-24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Breckenridge Wine Classic — A wine-tasting festival featuring live music and small bites. Ticket packages vary. In Breckenridge Aug. 21-23.
Ongoing events
- Colorado State Fair in Pueblo — Enjoy rides, food, live music, a carnival, rodeo and more. The State Fair is in town Aug. 22 through Labor Day. Ticket information here.
- “Pippin” in Denver — The musical, about a young Pippin seeking happiness and fulfillment amidst a troupe of actors who may or may not have his best interests at heart, is reimagined by Phamaly Theatre Company. “Pippin” is on stage Aug. 7-24, with accessible performances Aug. 7-10, Aug. 14-18 and Aug. 21-24. Tickets start at $29.50.
- Denver Parade of Homes — Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., Aug. 7-24.
- Bright Nights at the Historic Four Mile Park in Denver. An evening lantern festival featuring whimsical flora and fauna, a surreal Chinese Dreamland and an interactive zone full of surprises. Open Wednesday through Sunday, 7 to 11 p.m. until Oct. 5. Tickets start at $15.
- “The Future is Present, The Harbinger is Home” at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver — The exhibition features over sixty works spanning sculpture, painting, drawing, video, and large-scale installations that explore the role of New Orleans and other climate-vulnerable regions of the world. On view through Aug. 24. Museum admission ranges from free to $14.
- Haunted Manitou Ghost Tour & Historic Walk — Take a terrifying tour of Downtown Manitou Springs, Thursdays-Sundays at 7:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. through the end of October. Tickets are $25.
- Sweet & Lucky: Echo in Denver — A new, immersive theater performance that takes participants through a warehouse of memories, where vignettes of a couple’s life materialize out of thin air. The performance is at the DCPA Off-Center through Oct. 5. Tickets start at $25.
