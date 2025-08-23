Photos: Carnival rides, ranch horses, music and more! The Colorado State Fair is now underway in Pueblo

The 153rd Colorado State Fair’s opening weekend kicked off in Pueblo with some early rain and clouds but that didn’t dampen the mood for hundreds of families showing off their farm animals at the livestock building.

Among the baa-ing sheep Saturday morning, young competitors brushed and blow dried their animals as they prepared for competition.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News 11-year-old Blakelynn Hovde of Olathe prepares to show her lamb at the Colorado State Fair on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Blakelynn Hovde, 11, traveled all the way from Olathe in the Western Slope to show her lambs. She knows what judges are looking for.

“They're seeing the muscle, they're feeling how soft and hard they feel,” she said, “and how they set up their legs for showmanship and where you place their head.”

Outside of one of the arenas at the horse show, 16-year-old Jadalynn Frazier of Fort Lupton watched the competition with other family members. She was riding her horse Gunner in the ranch horse events. She said it's both her and her horse’s favorite division.

“Just getting to see how excited and how into it he gets, especially on the ranch days,” she said, "and then seeing how hard he tries for me on everything else.”

All kinds of furry and feathered farm animals will be on exhibit during the state fair through Labor Day. The 11-day event also features carnival rides, wacky and traditional food booths, free music and entertainment like the racing pigs, roving bike-riding bubble blower and more.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Jadalynn Frazier of Fort Lupton is showing her horse Gunner at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. (August 23, 2025)

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Jamie Egloff, 18, of Wray Colorado poses with her lamb Wasabi at the Colorado State Fair on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Over the years she has named all of the lambs she shows after hot sauces.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Goats are among the farm animals at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. (August 23, 2025)

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Fairgoers get an early start on the day's fun on Saturday at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo as they walk by the family carnival which features rides for younger children. (August 23, 2025)

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News A young fairgoer tries her hand at the balloon pop booth at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Saturday, August 23, 2025

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Ratte Fisher, 12, of Pueblo combs out his sheep Dusty's hair who he is showing at the Colorado State Fair. He said he has to brush consistently in order for the sheep to have good leg hair. He's going to sell his animal and says the hardest part is "saying goodbye."