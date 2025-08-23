Photos: Carnival rides, ranch horses, music and more! The Colorado State Fair is now underway in Pueblo

The 153rd Colorado State Fair’s opening weekend kicked off in Pueblo with some early rain and clouds but that didn’t dampen the mood for hundreds of families showing off their farm animals at the livestock building.
Among the baa-ing sheep Saturday morning, young competitors brushed and blow dried their animals as they prepared for competition.
Blakelynn Hovde, 11, traveled all the way from Olathe in the Western Slope to show her lambs. She knows what judges are looking for.
“They're seeing the muscle, they're feeling how soft and hard they feel,” she said, “and how they set up their legs for showmanship and where you place their head.”
Outside of one of the arenas at the horse show, 16-year-old Jadalynn Frazier of Fort Lupton watched the competition with other family members. She was riding her horse Gunner in the ranch horse events. She said it's both her and her horse’s favorite division.
“Just getting to see how excited and how into it he gets, especially on the ranch days,” she said, "and then seeing how hard he tries for me on everything else.”
All kinds of furry and feathered farm animals will be on exhibit during the state fair through Labor Day. The 11-day event also features carnival rides, wacky and traditional food booths, free music and entertainment like the racing pigs, roving bike-riding bubble blower and more.
