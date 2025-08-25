CU Boulder campus shelter-in-place order lifted. Police investigating potential swatting incident

Updated at 6:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

The University of Colorado Boulder was put under a shelter-in-place order on Monday at 4:54 p.m.

It is unclear what has caused the safety concern, but CU Police say they are investigating a potential swatting incident after there were reports of shots fired.

"There are no signs of injuries or a suspect at this time. The incident remains under investigation,” CU police said.

CUPD and Boulder police evacuated Norlin Library and Sewell Hall.

Courtesy of Morgan Sacks Multiple police responded to the University of Colorado Boulder's campus on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, after a possible swatting incident that forced CU on a temporary campus-wide shelter-in-place.

Police said Sewell Hall has been cleared. The campus shelter-in-place order was removed at 5:40 p.m. However, the Norlin Library remains under shelter-in-place while police clear the building.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

CPR’s Alison Borden contributed reporting.

This is a developing story.