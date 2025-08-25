Elected officials in Pueblo call for the resignation of its county coroner

Elected officials in Pueblo are joining calls for Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter to resign after authorities launched an investigation into his private practice. Governor Jared Polis called for Cotter's resignation on Friday.

State investigators launched a probe last week of Cotter's private business, Davis Mortuary, which he co-owns with his brother. It came after an inspection discovered the remains of around 20 bodies were improperly stored.

In a letter dated Saturday and signed by 14 elected officials in Pueblo and Pueblo County, officials called for Cotter to resign, saying, "It is in the best interest of Pueblo, and of the families we serve, that Coroner Brian Cotter resign immediately. Only then can we begin the process of moving forward, restoring trust, and rebuilding the integrity of this office."

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the funeral home, Cotter, and his brother. The agency has a questionnaire aimed at helping with the process. The questionnaire comes after they received more than 500 calls in a single day from people seeking more information.

As an elected official, Cotter cannot be forced out of his role as county coroner by any governing body. Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero said on Friday that "there is no statutory authority to remove the coroner."

In the letter from Pueblo officials, they say resigning is "about doing what's right for our community during a time of crisis."

Meantime, the Pueblo county clerk has posted information to social media about the procedure for the public to initiate a recall.

CBI director Armando Saldate said Friday that the investigation could take months.