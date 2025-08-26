Two dozen bodies, bones and ‘probable human tissue’ recovered from Davis Mortuary in Pueblo in probe of county coroner

The remains of two dozen bodies and numerous containers of bones and other "probable human tissue" are now in the hands of the El Paso County coroner after they were removed from Davis Mortuary in Pueblo. State investigators said Tuesday it's unknown how many people may be represented in the containers.

The funeral home, co-owned by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter and his brother, Chris Cotter, has been under investigation since last week, when a routine inspection uncovered several bodies in various stages of decomposition. Cotter allegedly told investigators some of the bodies had been there for more than a decade and that he’d given fake cremains to their families.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the probe, has also searched the homes of Cotter and his brother. Neither are under arrest nor have investigators interviewed them. They are not considered flight risks and the full investigation will "continue to determine what charges are appropriate," according to a statement.

Identifying the remains of the 24 bodies and the containers of remains will likely take several months, according to a joint statement from El Paso County Coroner Emily Russell-Kinsley and Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller. The two coroners have also stepped in to assist with death investigations in Pueblo County while Cotter is suspended. Operations at Davis Mortuary have been suspended by the state Department of Regulatory Agencies as of last week.

Both Brian and Chris Cotter have retained lawyers.

As of noon Tuesday, CBI reports the agency has received 843 tips, and 336 people have filled out a victim information questionnaire.