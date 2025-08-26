House Democrats condemn former GOP lawmaker for unprofessional behavior

The Colorado House overwhelmingly passed a resolution on Tuesday condemning former Republican Rep. Ryan Armagost for taking a picture of a Democratic colleague on the chamber floor last session without her knowledge and sharing it with the Republican House caucus in an internal group chat.

The resolution notes that, along with the photo of Rep. Yara Zokaie, Armagost also posted “comments that were subsequently deleted, prompting degrading and sexualizing remarks from multiple legislators who compared their colleague to a prostitute and stripper, made jokes about the ‘oldest profession’, and further mocked her appearance.”

Shortly after Armagost took the picture of Zokaie, an anonymous social media account with conservative followers posted it online. Zokaie, addressing her colleagues on Tuesday, described what followed as a coordinated harassment campaign.

“By the time I made it back to my chair, I was facing an onslaught of harassment, vile messages that I do not feel comfortable repeating, sexual messages about my appearance, racist messages, and then it escalated,” she said, adding that the harassment went from social media to emails and voicemails.

“It went from messages that were gross and mean to threats of rape threats against me and the worst. A message with my kids' school address that said, ‘I know what time pickup is. What's about to happen to them is your fault.’ My kids are eight, six, and two.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Democratic Rep. Yara Zokaie listens as Assistant House Majority Leader Jennifer Bacon tells caucus members the process they expect to follow in seeking a formal House censure of former Republican Rep. Ryan Armagost, prior to his resignation.

She also called out her Republican colleagues.

“A number of you made comments about my appearance in that chat. You called me a stripper and a prostitute. Some of you sat silently by. You are complicit, too.”

Democrats originally planned to censure Armagost, the most severe form of reprimand at the statehouse short of an expulsion. However, Armagost, who is moving out of state and had already planned to step down at the start of September, resigned on the eve of the vote.

Kyle McKinnon/KUNC House Majority Leader Monica Duran (right) and Assistant Majority Leader Jennifer Bacon (left) speak on a resolution to condemn former GOP Rep. Ryan Armagost, Aug. 26, 2025.

He has declined to comment to CPR News about why he took Zokaie’s photograph and shared it with his colleagues. But over the weekend, Armagost wrote a post on X comparing himself to an eagle that deals with attacks by flying above it and vowing to move back to the state eventually to keep working on conservative causes.

“Let the crows talk... Let them peck... You don’t have to respond... Just keep going higher… They can’t follow you forever... Your growth will suffocate their noise... So don’t engage... Elevate!!!” Armagost wrote.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Former Republican state Rep. Ryan Armagost.

Zokaie and other Democrats have also expressed their disappointment and anger that House Minority Leader Rose Pueglise didn’t step in earlier to address the issue when she knew who took the photograph.

“To minority leadership: I should have been able to work with you. Instead, we had to work around you,” said Zokaie.

Pugliese took to the microphone during the discussion of the resolution to strongly push back on the claim that she covered up for Armagost and misled Democrats about the situation. She said she was not even in the chamber the day in question, when the photo circulated among her caucus.

“I didn't see the Signal chat. You don't have to believe me,” said Pugliese to Zokaie. “I am telling you I didn't see the Signal chat,” Pugliese said she was focused on trying to find out who posted the picture on the internet, something that remains unknown.

Pugliese and all but two House Republicans joined with Democrats in voting for the resolution. But while Republicans who spoke Tuesday condemned the photo and the Signal comments, they also criticized Democrats for focusing on this particular incident and not holding themselves accountable for online and in-person conduct attacking GOP lawmakers.

“I do not believe the behavior that was exhibited was right. And I have seen degrading, degrading behavior from both sides of the aisle,” said Pugliese.

Republican Rep. Scott Bottoms, who supported the resolution, said that during his time at the Capitol, he’s heard people say things that are horribly vulgar and watched people yell and curse at women in the building.

“I hate this happened,” he said of the incident with Zokaie. “I really do, because I don't think anybody should be talked about like that. I really, I really don't, because I don't believe in that. But I also believe it's a little disingenuous to act like this is the only thing that's happened.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.