Lee Fire now 4th largest in state history, amid record-breaking fire season

The Lee Fire burning near Meeker and Rifle grew several acres overnight, making it larger than the historic Hayman fire of 2020 and now the fourth-largest fire in state history. It’s been a historic fire season overall — with over 20 uncontained fires burning across the Western Slope at one point in July.

This summer marks the worst fire season for the state since 2020. More than 200,000 acres have burned so far.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency, which has been approved by the Trump administration, unlocking federal funds for recovery. Emergency funds to fight and recover from the Lee, Elk and Oak fires have all been approved.

According to Polis’s office, there will be 75/25 percent federal/state reimbursement for the cost of these fires, but the amount hasn’t been finalized as the fires are ongoing.

The five largest wildfires in Colorado:

Cameron Peak, 2020, 208,913 acres East Troublesome, 2020, 193,812 acres Pine Gulch, 2020, 139,007 acres Lee Fire, 2025, 138,844 Hayman, 2002, 137,760 acres

There’s a 100 percent chance of rain across the region this week. Fire officials hope for some fire relief, but are also warning of potential flash flooding and mudslides on burn scars.