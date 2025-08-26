Lee Fire mapped overnight, downgraded back to 5th largest in state history

Updated at 10 a.m. on Aug. 27.

The Lee Fire burning near Meeker and Rifle was re-mapped overnight, downgrading its size by a few acres. It’s back to being just two acres smaller than the historic Hayman fire of 2020.

In a Wednesday morning update, incident command officials said acreage had been adjusted back to the size noted earlier in the week, following improved mapping. The earlier increase was due to limitations in the previous data, which temporarily raised the estimate.

It’s been a historic fire season overall — with over 20 uncontained fires burning across the Western Slope at one point in July.

This summer marks the worst fire season for the state since 2020. More than 200,000 acres have burned so far.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency, which has been approved by the Trump administration, unlocking federal funds for recovery. Emergency funds to fight and recover from the Lee, Elk and Oak fires have all been approved.

According to Polis’s office, there will be 75/25 percent federal/state reimbursement for the cost of these fires, but the amount hasn’t been finalized as the fires are ongoing.

The five largest wildfires in Colorado:

Cameron Peak, 2020, 208,913 acres East Troublesome, 2020, 193,812 acres Pine Gulch, 2020, 139,007 acres Hayman, 2002, 137,760 acres Lee Fire, 2025, 137,758 acres

There’s a 100 percent chance of rain across the region this week. Fire officials hope for some fire relief, but are also warning of potential flash flooding and mud slides on burn scars.

Editor’s note: This story was updated on Wednesday with updated acreage numbers.