Colorado reports another West Nile Virus-related death, this time in Montrose County

Colorado marked another death related to West Nile Virus this season, following the report of a death in Montrose County.

The Montrose County Public Health Department said in a release Tuesday that a man in his early 80s had died after he seemingly contracted the virus earlier in August. West Nile Virus is most often transmitted through mosquito bites.

The West Nile season began in Colorado on July 22 when two cases were reported in Adams County. Since then, the state’s dashboard has recorded more than 69 cases. Boulder, Montrose and Larimer counties have all recorded one death, while Fremont County saw two deaths in August.

In 2024, Colorado saw no deaths from West Nile Virus, a departure from the year before, when, in 2023, 51 people died in a particularly harsh year for the virus.

Health officials warn that West Nile season can run into the fall, with cases peaking around late August or early September. Residents are encouraged to use bug spray containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, 2-undecanone or lemon eucalyptus oil. In addition, Coloradans can wear long sleeves and pants while outside and avoid dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. Property owners should also drain standing water from their land.