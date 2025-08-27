Multiple roads, I-70 closed near Morrison Wednesday morning

A motor vehicle fire has forced multiple road closures, including I-70 and Hwy 40, from the Morrison to the Lookout Mountain exit Monday morning.

The Colorado State Patrol responded to a semitruck fire at 7:51 a.m. on the freeway at mile marker 258. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was heading westbound at the time of the fire.

The hazmat crews are also responding to the scene. The closures include I-70 at milepost 258 and Highway 40 from milepost 283 to milepost 285. Officials estimate the closure could take three or four hours.

No crash or injuries have been reported. Officials said a preliminary investigation indicated that hydrochloric acid was leaking from the vehicle.

As of right now, the truck is high-centered on Grapevine Road south of the I-70 closure. This is considered a secondary hazmat situation, and the route will be closed for three to four hours.

There are also reports of trucks stuck on the Lariat Loop on Lookout Mountain.

If traveling on I-70 eastbound, it’s suggested to use the exit at Evergreen and go over to Hwy 285. For westbound travel, use exit C-470 or Colfax.

Passenger vehicles should also use US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon, according to CDOT. Commercial trucks traveling westbound should stage in the Denver area until the interstate reopens. Eastbound trucks already on I-70 should stage where they are able to west of exit 256.