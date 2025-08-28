Hot air balloons to fill the skies over Colorado Springs for Labor Day Lift Off event

Hot air balloons are once again filling the skies over Colorado Springs for Labor Day weekend.

The Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off event at Memorial Park starts with a drone show at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Hot air balloons are expected to launch at 7 a.m.

Other activities include the Rocky Mountain State Games parkour competition, a remote control balloon display, and a 5k race.

Festival goers can also paddle board on Prospect Lake.

Skydive jumpers and acrobats are performing throughout the weekend, as well as the following bands and musicians:

Hat Trick - Saturday 3:30 - 5 p.m.

Cody Cozz - Saturday 6 - 7 p.m.

Sofakillers - Sunday 6 - 7 p.m. and 8:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Bobbi Kerr - Sunday 3:30 - 5 p.m.

Afternoon concessions reopen at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in preparation for the evening balloon glow at 7 p.m. The evening drone show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Memorial Park is located at 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.