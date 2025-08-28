Hot air balloons to fill the skies over Colorado Springs for Labor Day Lift Off event

By Kendra Carr
Yoda and darth vader hot air balloons in the sky
Courtesy of Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off
File photo of a previous Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off event featuring hot air balloons at Memorial Park.

Hot air balloons are once again filling the skies over Colorado Springs for Labor Day weekend. 

The Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off event at Memorial Park starts with a drone show at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Hot air balloons are expected to launch at 7 a.m.

Other activities include the Rocky Mountain State Games parkour competition, a remote control balloon display, and a 5k race.

Festival goers can also paddle board on Prospect Lake.

Skydive jumpers and acrobats are performing throughout the weekend, as well as the following bands and musicians

  • Hat Trick - Saturday 3:30 - 5 p.m.
  • Cody Cozz - Saturday 6 - 7 p.m.
  • Sofakillers - Sunday 6 - 7 p.m. and 8:30 - 9:30 p.m.
  • Bobbi Kerr - Sunday 3:30 - 5 p.m.

Afternoon concessions reopen at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in preparation for the evening balloon glow at 7 p.m. The evening drone show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Memorial Park is located at 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

