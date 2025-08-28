Here’s what’s on the screen at this year’s Telluride Film Festival

The Telluride Film Festival is known for showcasing the most anticipated films of the season — before they're widely available.
During Labor Day Weekend, from Friday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 1, the festival will screen over 60 feature films, short films, and revival programs. That includes works from more than 30 countries, as well as panels, student programs, parties and other free and ticketed events.
The 2025 Telluride Film Festival lineup includes new works such as Yorgos Lanthimos' "Bugonia," a story about two conspiracy-obsessed young men who kidnap a CEO they believe is evil alien; "Ghost Elephants," a new film by Werner Herzog that follows a mysterious herd of elephants in the jungles of Angola; and Richard Linklater's "Blue Moon," which tells the story of Lorenz Hart's struggles with alcoholism and mental health as he tries to save face during the opening of "Oklahoma!"
“It is almost impossible to detect themes across culture at the moment, given the
absolutely fractured nature of our world,” said Festival Director Julie Huntsinger.
“Certainly, filmmakers are talking about myriad subjects. At Telluride, though, there
always seems to be a thread of beautiful humanism in the stories told, and this year is no
different."
Here's the lineup for the 52nd Telluride Film Festival
Feature films
- "A Private Life" (d. Rebecca Zlotowski, France, 2025)
- "Ask E Jean" (d. Ivy Meeropol, U.S., 2025)
- "Ballad of a Small Player" (d. Edward Berger, Hong Kong/Macau, 2025)
- "Blue Moon" (d. Richard Linklater, U.S./Ireland, 2025)
- "Bugonia" (d. Yorgos Lanthimos, U.K., 2025)
- "Cover-Up" (d. Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, U.S., 2025)
- "Everywhere Man: The Lives and Times of Peter Asher" (d. Dayna Goldfine, Dan Geller, U.S./U.K., 2025)
- "Ghost Elephants" (d. Werner Herzog, Angola/Namibia/U.S., 2025)
- "H is for Hawk" (d. Philippa Lowthorpe, U.K./U.S., 2025)
- "Hamlet" (d. Aneil Karia, U.K., 2025)
- "Hamnet" (d. Chloé Zhao, U.K., 2025)
- "Highway 99 A Double Album" (d. Ethan Hawke, U.S., 2025)
- "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" (d. Mary Bronstein, U.S., 2025)
- "It Was Just an Accident" (d. Jafar Panahi, Iran/France/Luxembourg, 2025)
- "Jay Kelly" (d. Noah Baumbach, Italy/U.K./U.S., 2025)
- "KARL" (d. Nick Hooker, U.K., 2025)
- "La Grazia" (d. Paolo Sorrentino, Italy, 2025)
- "Lost in the Jungle" (d. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Juan Camilo Cruz,
U.S./Colombia, 2025)
- "Lumière, le Cinéma" (d. Thierry Frémaux, France, 2024)
- "Man on the Run" (d. Morgan Neville, U.S., 2025)
- "Nouvella Vague" (d. Richard Linklater, France, 2025)
- "Pillion" (d. Harry Lighton, U.K., 2025)
- "Sentimental Value" (d. Joachim Trier, Norway/France/Denmark/Germany,
2025)
- "Shifty "(d. Adam Curtis, U.K., 2025)
- "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" (d. Scott Cooper, U.S., 2025)
- "Summer Tour" (d. Mischa Richter, U.S., 2025)
- "The American Revolution" (d. Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, David Schmidt,
U.S., 2025)
- "The Bend in the River" (d. Robb Moss, U.S., 2025)
- "The Cycle of Love" (d. Orlando von Einsiedel, U.K./India/Sweden, 2025)
- "The History of Sound" (d. Oliver Hermanus, U.S., 2025)
- "The Mastermind" (d. Kelly Reichardt, U.S., 2025)
- "The New Yorker At 100" (d. Marshall Curry, U.S., 2025)
- "The Reserve" (d. Pablo Pérez Lombardini, Mexico/Qatar, 2025)
- "The Secret Agent" (d. Kleber Mendonça Filho, Brazil/France/Netherlands/Germany, 2025)
- "This is Not a Drill" (d. Oren Jacoby, U.S., 2025)
- "Tuner" (d. Daniel Roher, U.S./Canada, 2025)
- "Urchin" (d. Harris Dickinson, U.K., 2025)
Short films
- "Last Days on Lake Trinity" (d. Charlotte Cooley, U.S., 2025)
- "Sallie's Ashes" (d. Brennan Robideaux, U.S., 2025)
- "Song of My City" (d. David C. Roberts, U.S., 2025)
- "All the Empty Rooms" (d. Joshua Seftel, U.S., 2025)
- "All the Walls Came Down" (d. Ondi Timoner, U.S., 2025)
Learn about Telluride Film Festival’s free events, including student education programs, seminars, a behind-the-scenes film series, and more at the festival's website.