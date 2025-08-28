Here’s what’s on the screen at this year’s Telluride Film Festival

The Telluride Film Festival is known for showcasing the most anticipated films of the season — before they're widely available.

During Labor Day Weekend, from Friday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 1, the festival will screen over 60 feature films, short films, and revival programs. That includes works from more than 30 countries, as well as panels, student programs, parties and other free and ticketed events.

The 2025 Telluride Film Festival lineup includes new works such as Yorgos Lanthimos' "Bugonia," a story about two conspiracy-obsessed young men who kidnap a CEO they believe is evil alien; "Ghost Elephants," a new film by Werner Herzog that follows a mysterious herd of elephants in the jungles of Angola; and Richard Linklater's "Blue Moon," which tells the story of Lorenz Hart's struggles with alcoholism and mental health as he tries to save face during the opening of "Oklahoma!"

“It is almost impossible to detect themes across culture at the moment, given the

absolutely fractured nature of our world,” said Festival Director Julie Huntsinger.

“Certainly, filmmakers are talking about myriad subjects. At Telluride, though, there

always seems to be a thread of beautiful humanism in the stories told, and this year is no

different."

Courtesy Pamela Gentile for TFF A banner announcing the Telluride Film Festival hung over W. Colorado Ave., Telluride's main street.

Here's the lineup for the 52nd Telluride Film Festival

Feature films

Short films

Learn about Telluride Film Festival’s free events, including student education programs, seminars, a behind-the-scenes film series, and more at the festival's website.