Why is classical music still important? Violinist Joshua Bell has some thoughts in his recent TED Talk

Superstar violinist Joshua Bell asked his TED Talk audience, "Do we need classical music? Is it relevant?"



He and his newly formed Chamber Orchestra of America answer that question in a recently released, tightly woven 18-minute TED Talk.



The answer, of course, is a resounding "yes," and Bell says it's likely more important than ever.



Take a few minutes to watch this delightful TED Talk, "300 years of classical music in 18 minutes."

