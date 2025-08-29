Is this the ‘cheapest summer’ for gas prices since the pandemic?

Gas prices are the lowest they’ve been since the pandemic, and Colorado seems to be following that national trend. Drivers are paying, on average, around $3.20 for a gallon. Unlike previous years, where gas prices typically rise during the summer months from Memorial Day through Labor Day and then fall again during the colder months, Colorado’s gas prices have stayed even.

“What's remarkable about 2025 is how unremarkable it's been,” Skyler McKinley, the regional director of public affairs for AAA, told CPR News. “It's been flat. Gas prices across the board, across seasons, have been fairly stable in Colorado. They've been locked in.”

In comparison to neighboring states, Colorado’s current gas prices are “pretty standard” for the Intermountain West, according to McKinley. Kansas and Oklahoma average slightly cheaper, around $2.80. While drivers in states west of Colorado, like Nevada, Arizona and California, have to bear with prices surpassing $4 a gallon.

But not all Colorado gas prices are created equal.

McKinley said the cost depends on competition among local service stations and the price of shipping fuel to those service stations. So the more remote you go, the more you tend to pay.

In the Denver metro area, prices sit around the national average of $3.20. But further west, the prices start to rise — from $3.50 along the I-70 corridor near Vail, all the way to $3.70 in San Miguel County.

If you’re traveling this weekend for Labor Day, McKinley said he has some advice to keep your gas prices down. First, it is never worth your while to drive around to find the cheapest gas in the first place.

“You tend to spend more money just getting to the cheaper gas station than you end up saving in what you put in your tank,” McKinley said. “And the wear and tear on your vehicle is absolutely not worth it. So fill up at the service station convenient to your neighborhood.”

Secondly, you’ll always pay more if you’re filling up on a major interstate or in more remote areas. So McKinley recommends not letting your gas get below a quarter of a tank and planning your route beforehand.