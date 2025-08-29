The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for September 2025

Hispanic Heritage Month, alternately called Latin Heritage Month, is a nationally recognized month that runs annually from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. Each September in our Local 303 spotlight, we celebrate the community's art and culture by highlighting Colorado artists with Latin American ancestry, and throughout the month we'll be spotlighting seven local artists with exciting new music out now.



Southern Colorado band The Hardly Nevers is fronted by Chela Lujan, who over a decade ago soared with her folk ensemble The Haunted Windchimes. As one of the artists in this month's Local 303, Lujan said, "It's so important to see Chicanx/Latina/Hispanic artists front and center and [we're] happy to be one." The Hardly Nevers bring the alternative-meets-pop energy of mid-'90s era MTV. Chela's brother Inaiah Lujan recently joined the group, reuniting the siblings as bandmates.



Meanwhile, Inaiah Lujan's solo songs draw inspiration from '50s and '60s pop music, and he'll be celebrating the release of his new album as Indie 102.3 proudly presents a show by both siblings on Sept. 21 at Manos Sagrados in Aurora.



Denver's The Savage Blush are a psychedelic Latin garage trio that have been playing since 2014, and they've just released a new song called "Mapachtli." They call it an "anthem for the warriors and dreamers. A message of hope to never give up and never get beat down."



Mile High City psych rock band Sour Magic return with a new album named The Hive. They're known for their great live shows, and you'll have two chances to see them this month.



New to the Local 303 is JD the M.C. who moved to Colorado by way of Texas in 2016. His new album underscores why he's been called a "homie to the activist and advocate for the homies," and we'll be featuring two tracks from it this month.



"Don't Sleep" is the debut from alternative rock trio myriadD.F., former members of the band Immigrant's Child. You'll hear how their influences include At the Drive-In and Idles.



Another new rock band we'll feature this month is Idle Freaks, who will be spending the latter part of September on their FREAKSHOW tour, including a show on Halloween at Bar 404.



Join us to celebrate all of these artists at this month's Local 303 Meetup — now at a new venue! It takes place Monday, Sept. 29 at Skylark Lounge (located at 140 South Broadway in Denver) from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Meet many of this month’s featured artists, hang out with Indie 102.3 hosts, catch a live set from The Savage Blush, vote on new Colorado music in the music meeting, and enter to win tickets to upcoming concerts. The event is 21+ and it's always free, so bring your friends! Special thanks to our sponsor of the Local 303 Meetup, Cambio Tequila.



Dive into even more music with the National Hispanic Heritage Month playlist we've created, including artists from Colorado and around the world.



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music!



Now, meet September's featured artists...

The Hardly Nevers

Photo: Jai von Westphalen

Band Lineup:

Chela Lujan (She/They) Guitar, Lead Vocals

Charlie Hayden (He/They) Bass 6, Background Vocals

Inaiah Lujan (They/He) Guitar, Background Vocals

Tim Kelley (He/Him) Drums



Colorado Home: Pueblo/Rocky Ford/La Junta



Formed: February, 2022



Latest Release: "Rabbit In A Dog's Bed" (Single), February 14, 2024, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows:

September 5th - Analogue Solar Roast - Pueblo: Death to Summer Patio Party | w/ Mineral Place, Diskount Vodka | 7PM | All Ages



September 12th - Manos Sagrados - Denver - will be backing up Inaiah Lujan for their set + Nina De Freitas | 7PM | $15/$20



October 31st - Analogue Solar Roast - Pueblo - Halloween Show | w/ Tensas & the Mourners



About: Southern Colorado band The Hardly Nevers capture the daydreams of 90s latchkey kids with a pop-grunge sensibility, turning sticky-floor diary entries into swelling basement sounds. Fronted by Chela Lujan’s syrupy sweet vocals and electric guitar, the band is driven by Charlie Hayden’s melodic bass riffs and Tim Kelley’s breaking-heart beats. Their newest addition, Inaiah Lujan, tops it all off with big second guitar energy. The Hardly Nevers are a wave. They pull you out, spit you back, and keep you hooked.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We are super stoked to release our second single in the fall, and are making plans to get into the studio to do some much needed recording. Hopefully a full album release is in our very near future!



Website: The Hardly Nevers - Bandcamp



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, Soundcloud, Spotify

Idle Freaks

Collyn Renfro Photo: Collyn Renfro

Band Lineup:

Dominic Moulin (he/his) - Lead Vocals, Guitar

Marshall Kadlec (he/his) - Vocals, Percussion



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2023



Latest Release: FREAKSHOW LP, Aug. 23, 2025, Monké Haus Productions



Upcoming Shows: FREAKSHOW TOUR is from September 25th-Nov 1st. Catch our Denver Show on Halloween Night (10/31/25) at Bar 404!



About: Idle Freaks are a two-piece sonic assault, proving you don't need a full band to sound like a glorious train wreck... in the best possible way. Merging garage, grunge, punk, and alternative, they funnel enough energy into their live shows to power a small city (or at least your neighbor's really loud car stereo). Expect gritty riffs, pounding drums, and perhaps a slight ringing in your ears – it's a small price to pay for this much fun.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We've been in a total creative whirlwind getting ready to launch this new album for the better part of six months, including a CD merch line, a west coast tour, several music videos, and album release shows in Denver and Lincoln! It’s all finally coming to fruition, and we’re excited to share it all with our awesome Denver music community. It's wild—now that this album is ready to go, we’re already thinking ahead. Especially with Hispanic Heritage Month, it's got me reflecting on my own roots. As a first-generation Colombian-Mexican, I'd love to explore diving into some of those powerful Latin rhythms, elaborate language, and the heavy rock coming from cities like Mexico City. It's something I'm really excited about for the future of our sound.



Website: https://linktr.ee/idlefreaks



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok, YouTube

Inaiah Lujan

Photo: Gillian Brown

Band Lineup:

Inaiah Lujan (They/Them/He/Him) – Vocals, Guitar

The Hardly Nevers – Live ensemble supporting solo work



Colorado Home: Pueblo



Formed: 2020 (with the vinyl-only release of Echo Brain, post-Haunted Windchimes and In/Planes)



Latest Release: “All I Wanna Do Is Cry” (Single), June 14, 2024, Blank Tape Records



Upcoming Shows:

Sept. 5, 2025 – The Hardly Nevers at Analogue, Pueblo, CO

Sept. 21, 2025 – Manos Sagrados, Denver, CO



About: Inaiah Lujan (They/Them/He/Him) is a Colorado-based songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and visual artist. For over two decades, Lujan has been releasing solo material under their own name, alongside gaining wider recognition through their work with The Haunted Windchimes and the Denver dream-pop duo In/Planes. Now, in a post-band era, they have rededicated themselves fully to their solo work. Their music blends indie pop, vintage soul, and alternative rock, carrying forward the intimacy and rawness that defined their earlier projects.



Currently, Lujan is working on a new solo record, with “All I Want to Do Is Cry” as the lead single. Rooted in their love for 4-track cassette recording and the lo-fi textures of their formative years, the project explores themes of love, vulnerability, and healing through a nostalgic yet forward-looking lens. On stage, Lujan is supported by The Hardly Nevers, a band that both stands on its own and serves as the live ensemble for their solo work.



Upcoming Plans: A new solo record is currently in the works, with more singles to follow in 2025.



Website: https://linktr.ee/InaiahLujan



Get Social: Instagram, YouTube

JD the M.C.

Photo: Eddie Arredondo with Undecim Photography LLC

Band Lineup: JuanDavid Garza - Lead Vocals, Songwriter



Colorado Home: Brighton



Formed: Started writing in 2019 while attending CU Boulder . First track released July 20, 2019 called Empty Sentiments.



Latest Release: Product of the World, May 1st, 2025 , Self-released



Upcoming Shows: Announcement Soon!



About: JD the M.C. grew up in Sonora, Texas and is a descendent of a family of migrant workers and the rich Mexican heritage. Shortly after moving to Boulder, CO in 2016 to pursue higher education, JD picked up the pen and a commitment to influence his community in a positive way . A homie to the activist and advocate for the homies this M.C. uses his lyrical expertise to craft thought-provoking songs that encourage the listener to reflect on their reality. Whether it is spreading love or showing love, he is on a mission to liberate the mind and raise the vibration of the collective consciousness.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I want to let the record reflect. Have people sit with the Product of the World and the state of our world. Show the project some love with more promo and visuals. I am making new music with the homies and figuring out how to evolve my sound. I am also taking time to take care of myself. In October I'll be supporting a show with Luzid Music Group but I do not think I can say too much yet. Lastly, I want to collaborate with my favorite artists/homies I have met in the Colorado music scene and build a table for all of us.



Website: beacons.ai/jdthemc



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok

myriadD.F.

Photo: Jesus Ortiz

Band Lineup: Mario Martinez (He/Him)- Lead Vocals, GuitarJosiah Martinez (He/Him)- BassColin Hill (He/Him)- Drums



Colorado Home: Thornton-Westminster



Formed: 2024 (Previously played in Denver as Immigrant’s Child 2018-2024)



Latest Release: “Don’t Sleep”(Single), July 2nd, 2025, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: N/A



About: A three piece alt-rock band from Denver, Colorado, comprised of Mario Martinez (guitar and vocals), Colin Hill (drums), and Josiah Martinez (bass). All with 6+ years experience of playing music in the local Denver scene with other bands. Pulling inspiration and direction from their Mexican heritage, myriad utilizes Spanish lyrics to emphasize themes and intense emotions in their writing.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We are working on new music slated for the end of October!



Website: Linktree



Get Social: Instagram

The Savage Blush

Photo: Tanner Boyle

Band Lineup:

Rebecca Williams - Guitar, Vocals

Joshua Williams - Drums

Derek Crane - Bass



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: The project was formed in 2014



Latest Release: "Mapachtli" (Single), Feb. 21, 2025, Self-Released



Mapachtli is pronounced mah-PASH-tli. The tli is sort of smashed together almost as if you're pushing air through the sides of your tongue. It's a Nahuatl word, an indigenous (to Mexico) language, which means one who takes with his hands, the word Mapache is derived from this word which is raccoon.



Upcoming Shows: Mad Cumbia Dance Party by Manos Sagrados August 26th, 9975 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, CO, 80010



About: Denver based The Savage Blush is a psychedelic rock band, projecting reverb-washed atmospheres of phaser modulated melodies, punchy rock and latin rhythms, and vocals that soar and echo throughout. The band creates a sound that blends the familiar textures and dynamic structures of classic psychedelia with the ethereal spaces and darker fuzzed out psych rock of the present age.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We’re working on new material that we are very excited about. Those songs will all be part of a new full length album. We are also planning our tours for 2026. Of course this year we still have some festivals and events lined up that we are also very excited for.



Get Social: Instagram, Spotify, Bandcamp

Sour Magic

Photo: Jordan Hartnett

Band Lineup:

Eliseo Salinas (he/him) Lead Vocals, Guitar, Keys, Trumpet

Mauro Hernandez (he/him) Backing Vocals, Lead Guitar

Drew Morse (he/they) Bass Guitar



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2021



Latest Release: The Hive LP, 6/13/25, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows:

9/6/25 - Psychs Peak Music Festival

9/10/25 - Larimer Lounge with Pink Skies (touring from San Francisco), and Flower Head.



About: Sour Magic, voted as one of the Top 10 "Best Local 303 Acts in Colorado" by Indie 102.3, is a dynamic five-piece ensemble hailing from the heart of Denver, CO. The band is a melting pot of talent, with members originating from diverse musical backgrounds and cultures. This amalgamation of perspectives enriches their sound, enabling them to conjure otherworldly melodies that captivate audiences and transport them to ethereal realms. Renowned for their distinctive fusion of indie and psychedelic rock, coupled with electrifying live performances, Sour Magic has become an energetic staple in the vibrant Colorado music scene.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Sour Magic is in the middle of an exciting metamorphosis. After our two September shows, we’ll be taking some time to restructure the band, dive into writing new songs, and evolve our sound. So if you haven’t seen us live, now’s the time!



In the meantime, check out our newest album ‘The Hive’ and our many awesome music videos. We’re especially proud of Chocolate & Shrooms, which stars Kate Fern of May Be Fern and features cameos from local favorites like Los Toms, Moonlight Bloom, Tarantula Bill, Jammy Pac, Circles We Draw, and many more friends and artists from the Denver scene. Shot at the legendary Hi-Dive, the video is packed with surreal, devilish fun. We poured our hearts into writing, filming, and editing every moment and we think you’ll enjoy it! Our brand new video for our single ‘En Camino’ also JUST dropped September 1st, this single especially shows off the bands proud Hispanic heritage with cumbia beats and latin rock inspired guitars. This video leans heavily into a vintage glitched out broken VHS vibe with effects by Nate Dorlac of Los Toms.



Website: www.sourmagic.com



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, TikTok