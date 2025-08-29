Things to do in Colorado for Labor Day weekend

It’s Labor Day Weekend, and end-of-summer festivities are taking place across the state. From family-friendly festivals with art and music, to professional sports games, live music, theater, film, and even a motorcycle rally, it’s time to soak up the last bit of August fun.
Friday, Aug. 29
- Nepali Art Reception in Aurora — The opening of a new Nepali art exhibition from 3-6 p.m. at the APL Central Library. Admission is free.
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Georgia Tech in Boulder — The game starts at 6 p.m. at Folson Field. Ticket prices vary.
- Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs in Denver — The game starts at 6:40 p.m. at Coors Field. Ticket prices vary.
Saturday, Aug. 30
- Aurora Pride — A free, block party-style celebration at Fletcher Plaza from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oktoberfest in Keystone — The event features craft beer, dance lessons, performances, kids' crafts, and more. Food passes are $35, beer and stein packages are $52.
Sunday, Aug. 31
- Vail Duck Race — The Vail Edwards Rotary Club releases 10,000 to 15,000 ducks in Gore Creek, and the race is on! The ducks start at the Covered Bridge in Vail Village and race to the International Bridge. The person who adopted the first duck across the finish line wins $5,000.
Monday, Sept. 1
- Labor Day Weekend in Louisville — Holiday weekend festivities include a Labor Day Parade, Fall Festival with artisans and vendors, a pie-eating contest, a children's pet parade and more.
- Fall Festival in Fountain — The festivities include a parade, a food and art market, family-friendly activities and more. Celebrations take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main Street.
- Labor Day Rodeo in Ouray — Kick off the holiday with a parade at 10 a.m., followed by the rodeo at noon at the Ouray County Fairgrounds. Tickets for the rodeo are $15.
All weekend
- Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs — The annual hot air balloon festival features daily launches, plus drone shows, a parkour competition, a 5k race, performances, live music and more. Festivities take place at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs from Aug. 30 - Sept. 1.
- Yampa Valley Crane Festival — Held in Steamboat Springs, Hayden, and Craig, the festival features guided crane viewings, bird walks, expert speakers, live raptors, films, family activities and more. The festival takes place Aug. 28-31.
- Windsor Harvest Festival — The annual celebration includes hot air balloons, a parade, a pie-eating contest and more. Aug. 30 - Sept. 1 at Boardwalk, Eastman and Main parks in Windsor.
- Labor Day Weekend in Creede — Holiday weekend festivities include a farmer’s market, performances, various races, live music and more. In town Aug. 29-31.
- Nan Desu Kan Japanese Convention in Aurora — Experience traditional Japanese arts, Anime, cosplay, gaming, shopping, music, dance, and more at the Gaylord Rockies Resort. Events take place Aug. 29-31.
- Four Corners Motorcycle Rally in Durango — A camping festival with stunt shows, live music, demos, bike shows and more. Events take place Aug. 28-31. Explore ticket packages here.
- Oktoberfest in Beaver Creek — The festivities include biergartens, live music, family-friendly activities and competitions. In Beaver Creek Village, Aug. 29-31.
- Estes Park Labor Day Arts & Crafts Show — The show features artworks for sale, plus a kids' arts and crafts area, live music and more. In Estes Park from Aug. 30 - Sept. 1.
- Boulder Art Festival — Over 90 artists showcase arts and crafts, plus live music and more on Pearl Street Mall. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m on Aug. 31.
- Commonwheel Arts Festival in Manitou Springs — Festivities include art, live music, food and more. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 30 - Sept. 1.
- Art in the Park in Parker — A wide variety of artworks for sale at O’Brien Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 30 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 31.
- JAS Labor Day Experience in Snowmass — A music festival that also features crafts, food and kids’ activities. Thai year’s headlines include Imagine Dragons, Lenny Kravitz and Luke Combs. Single-day and weekend-long passes are available.
- Telluride Film Festival — The fall’s most-anticipated films are on screens for the first time. Check out the lineup to get a sneak peek of what’s coming to theaters soon.
Ongoing events
- Colorado State Fair in Pueblo — Enjoy rides, food, live music, a carnival, rodeo and more. The State Fair is in town Aug. 22 through Labor Day. Ticket information here.
- Sweet & Lucky: Echo in Denver — A new, immersive theater performance that takes participants through a warehouse of memories, where vignettes of a couple’s life materialize out of thin air. The performance is at the DCPA Off-Center through Oct. 5. Tickets start at $25.
- “Pippin” in Denver — The musical, about a young Pippin seeking happiness and fulfillment amidst a troupe of actors who may or may not have his best interests at heart, is reimagined by Phamaly Theatre Company. “Pippin” is on stage Aug. 7-24, with accessible performances Aug. 7-10, Aug. 14-18 and Aug. 21-24. Tickets start at $29.50.
- Denver Parade of Homes — Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., Aug. 7-24.
- Bright Nights at the Historic Four Mile Park in Denver. An evening lantern festival featuring whimsical flora and fauna, a surreal Chinese Dreamland and an interactive zone full of surprises. Open Wednesday through Sunday, 7 to 11 p.m. until Oct. 5. Tickets start at $15.
- “The Future is Present, The Harbinger is Home” at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver — The exhibition features over sixty works spanning sculpture, painting, drawing, video, and large-scale installations that explore the role of New Orleans and other climate-vulnerable regions of the world. On view through Aug. 24. Museum admission ranges from free to $14.
- Haunted Manitou Ghost Tour & Historic Walk — Take a terrifying tour of Downtown Manitou Springs, Thursdays-Sundays at 7:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. through the end of October. Tickets are $25.
