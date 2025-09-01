At least some victims in dairy accident worked for robotics company

New details are emerging about some of the six victims who died in a dairy near Keenesburg last month, as an online fundraiser for their funeral expenses is close to reaching its $70,000 goal.

On Aug. 20 at about 6:30 pm, six men working at Prospect Valley Dairy died in what the Weld County Coroner's office is calling a confinement accident. The workers may have been exposed to a large quantity of hydrogen sulfide, a gas released from, among other reactions, the decomposition of the solid waste from cows.

The Weld County Coroner's Office identified the victims as:

Oscar Espinoza Leos, 17 of Nunn

Carlos Espinoza Prado, 29, of Evans

Noe Montanez Casanas, 32 of Keenesburg

Jorge Sanchez Pena, 36, of Greeley

Ricardo Gomez Galvan, 40 of Keenesburg

Alejandro Espinoza Cruz, 50 of Nunn

Although the six workers, four of whom were related by either blood or marriage, were working onsite at the dairy when first responders were called, either some or all were employed by a company called High Plains Robotics.

High Plains Robotics describes itself as a company that helps dairies function by supplying them with robotics, automation and maintenance. It is a division of Fiske, Inc.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is now investigating both Fiske, Inc. and Prospect Valley Dairy Farm to determine the cause of the incident.

Fiske, Inc. and the dairy farm share the same address off a long, rural road in northeastern Colorado just outside a town of about 1,200 people perhaps best known for its big cat sanctuary.

OSHA's database of investigations indicates this is the first time Fiske or the dairy have had an incident reviewed by the agency.

High Plains Robotics issued a statement Friday saying it is cooperating with OSHA as they investigate the cause.

“We extend our sympathies to the families of the HPR employees affected by this tragedy,” the company wrote. “We are committed to supporting our employees and their families during this difficult time. We ask for respect for the privacy of the families, our team members, and others affected as they grieve this tremendous loss."

The company’s website says it employs dozens of electricians, technicians and specialists.

The statement said the employees had specific roles: “Dairy Service Manager, Dairy Service Technicians and an intern under HPR.”

A person employed in dairy management has these duties: “managing all aspects of a dairy farm including farming operations, staff and animal care. They plan and direct all milking phases on the farm while ensuring animal health and safety. Dairy farm managers also perform administrative functions such as scheduling employees, purchasing supplies, performing payroll and preparing budgets as needed,” according to AGCareers.com, a company that places farm workers in roles.



A dairy service technician is described by Mountain View Farm and Industrial Partners, a company that provides long-term operational support for farms and manufacturing plants, as someone whose responsibilities are to “troubleshoot and repair malfunctioning dairy and livestock handling equipment, Robotic milking equipment, and other farm related equipment.”

Espinoza Leos, 17 of Nunn, a high school senior at Highland High School in Ault, was the youngest of those who died. He was also the son and brother of two of the other victims.

On a GoFundMe page set up to help the family with funeral expenses, he was remembered with other family members.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the sudden passing of three beloved individuals Oscar Espinoza, Alejandro Espinoza, Jorge Sanchez. In the wake of this unimaginable loss, we are coming together as a community to support the families left behind during this incredibly difficult time,” according to the post.

Jaxson Robson left the only comment, along with a $20 donation: “I knew Oscar in middle school, we shared a room at YMCA. He was such a nice kid, I cant wait to see him again in heaven.”



As of Monday, the fundraising effort has collected $63,351 of its $70,000 goal, with donation amounts ranging from $5 to $5,000.