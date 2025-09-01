Pikes Peak region to receive $165,000 to bear-proof trash cans

Schools, municipalities and fire departments statewide are getting funds from Colorado Parks and Wildlife to help reduce human-bear interactions.

Bears that get too comfortable around people can destroy property and become a threat to human safety. Often these bears must be killed.

Nearly all of the $1 million in funding will go toward bear-proofing trash cans and recycling bins across the state.

This is the fourth year the state has allocated funds from the specific program since lawmakers created the grant in 2021.

The Pikes Peak region is receiving a total of $165,000 dollars for bear proofing trash. That includes Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation which received the largest grant, at $100,000 for bear resistant trash receptacles throughout the city's open spaces.

Tim Kroening, southeastern area manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said human-bear conflicts are a big deal in his region.

“Colorado Springs, it's a large city and it sits right in perfect bear habitat,” Kroening said.

Currently bears are preparing for hibernation and trying to find and eat as much food as possible. That means a chance for human-bear interaction.

“This time of year we really ramp up because bears are going into hyperphasia and that's the time of year where bears are putting on 20,000 calories a day,” Kroening said. “They're almost eating like 24/7. And so my staff has been going out like crazy, our call volume is really ramped up.”

Kroening said keeping things that attract bears, like human trash, out of their reach is key to reducing interactions with them.

“This is a simple solution of getting bear resistant trash containers,” Kroening said.

Human-bear conflicts are most often traced back to human behavior according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department. The department encourages everyone to share information on how to stay safe, and help communities prevent conflicts with bears.