New Mesa County measles cases drive state’s total to 27 for 2025

More cases of measles are showing up in Mesa County after five people there tested positive last week -- making it a hotspot for the virus.

A Colorado health department spokesperson said two people in Mesa County had tested positive for measles in mid-August. Neither of them traveled anywhere with an active outbreak, so it's possible the virus is quietly circulating in the Western Slope population centers.

Three people shared a household with another patient who tested positive for the virus. The spokesperson says they were in quarantine when they became contagious, so, she said, the risk to the public is low.

The five recently reported cases are connected to known exposures, according to the state health department.

“We have not identified unexplained community spread resulting from the initial cases reported in mid-August,” said Hope Shuler, spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, via email. “As of now, public health officials have not detected widespread transmission in Mesa County, but we will continue to monitor the situation closely and work with health care providers to encourage prompt reporting of suspected measles cases.”

She said providers should continue to administer MMR vaccinations following the routine MMR vaccine guidance linked on the CDPHE measles webpage.

The places that the state and Mesa County warn of potential exposure to measles include a Grand Junction pizza restaurant, a gas station and a hospital. (See list of possible exposure locations below.

Colorado cases now total 27

Colorado has now recorded 27 confirmed measles cases this year. That's far more than any year over the past decade where the most tallied in one year was two cases in 2016, according to the state’s website.

Mesa County has now recorded seven cases this year — that's more than any other county. Other counties that have recorded multiple cases include Arapahoe with five; and Adams, Denver and El Paso, each with four cases.

Among Colorado’s cases, 10 are connected with an out-of-state traveler who flew while infectious. Four were passengers on the Turkish Airlines flight with the index case, five were at Denver International Airport during the exposure period, and one is a contact of a secondary case.

Five Coloradans have been hospitalized, and no one has died. Among Colorado's cases, 19 were either unvaccinated or had unknown vaccine status, seven were vaccinated with two MMR vaccine doses, one was vaccinated with one dose, according to the state’s website.

The CDC defines a measles outbreak as three or more linked cases, so Mesa County meets that definition. The state health department said it continues to support Mesa County Public Health in investigating and tracking cases.

More details on possible exposure locations

On Saturday, Aug. 30, the state issued a list of new public locations in Mesa County where people may have been exposed to measles.

Trailblazer Pizza, 456 Kokopelli Drive, Fruita, from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Aug 22. Symptoms could appear through Sept. 12.

Community Hospital, 2351 G Road, Grand Junction, 8 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Aug. 23; 8 a.m. to 10:35 p.m. Aug. 24; 6:20 p.m. Aug. 25 to 8:40 a.m. Aug. 26; 2 p.m. Aug. 26 to 4 a.m. Aug. 27; and 8 a.m. to 10:10 p.m. Aug. 27. Symptoms could appear through Sept. 17.

Shell Gas Station, 403 Jurassic Ave., Fruita, from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 25. Symptoms could appear through Sept. 15.

Roper Music Store, 1224 N. 25th St., Grand Junction, from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Symptoms could appear through Sept. 15.

Golden Gate Petrol, 2385 G Road, Grand Junction, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 27. Symptoms could appear through Sept. 17.

Anyone who was at those locations at the times listed should look out for measles symptoms, which may include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash. If you develop symptoms, contact your health care provider immediately by phone.

The state health department said it will continue to maintain and regularly update a list of exposure locations on our website, as well as 2025 Colorado measles case information.