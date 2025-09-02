Listen: MSU’s New Mariachi is the ‘grito’ of a student-led movement that’s been building over the last 10 years

Ruby Flores first heard mariachi as a young girl at a family party. Her aunt had just arrived in the U.S., and the family wanted to celebrate their Mexican roots.

The music captivated her: the unpredictable sounds of violas and guitarrónes, the upbeat melodies, and the ‘grito’ of the singer at the song’s climax.

But she couldn’t understand the lyrics. She had grown up speaking English, not Spanish.

“ I grew up a ‘no sabo’ kid, being in the United States. My mom really wanted me to be, you know, a United States citizen and kind of conform to their norms,” Flores said. “I grew up with a lot of the traditional things, but it just didn't feel like I was as connected to it.”

At least, not until she wandered into the mariachi class offered by Denver’s Metropolitan State University.

The first class was chaotic. Her professor at the time, Lorenzo Trujillo, pushed her to play “the most difficult songs.” But she liked the challenge. Soon her Spanish was improving, she was feeling more connected to her heritage, and she joined MSU’s mariachi ensemble, Los Correcaminos.

The group was created more than a decade ago by alumna Isahar Mendez-Flores. She wanted to give students the opportunity to perform as mariachis. Los Correcaminos has played at graduations, competitions, and even played the national anthem at a Nuggets game.

For Flores, joining the ensemble was an investment in her future — and a rare opportunity to break into the mariachi world, where established musicians have high expectations.

“[Mariachi groups] need the experience,” Flores said. “They want to know that you know what you're doing before you can even get an opportunity to play.”

