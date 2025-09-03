Trump says he’s fulfilling his campaign promise on immigration crackdown. Tell us what you think so far

Since his inauguration, President Donald Trump has acted quickly to change immigration policies, adopt hard-line tactics and make it clear those who stand in his way will face repercussions.

In Colorado, Attorney General Phil Weiser has filed multiple lawsuits against Trump’s executive orders while officials in conservative parts of the state have passed resolutions insisting they are not sanctuary spaces.

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, we asked Coloradans what mattered most to them. Over 7,200 people responded and immigration was among the top issues.

With so much going on, we wanted to take a moment to check in with Coloradans and find out what you make of all this news. Are you happy with the president’s agenda? What about your local representatives and how they respond?

