Smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest is driving low air quality along Colorado’s Front Range

Hazy skies across metro Denver and further north in Fort Collins and Steamboat are a result of dozens of active wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest across Washington and Oregon as well as in Canada.

“It does look like we'll be hanging on to that smoke today,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Bruno Rodriguez. “Most of it is gonna be aloft, so not necessarily at the surface, but it’s still gonna be somewhat reduced visibility out there, obviously hazy and smoky skies, but still some air quality concerns at the surface.”

The state department of Public Health and Environment has issued an action day alert until at least 4 p.m. Friday, saying people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

Rodriguez says by Saturday, there should be some improvement in air quality, according to satellite imagery, as the smoke continues to move south and out of the Front Range by the weekend.

A grass fire in Arvada yesterday is not a significant source of smoke in that area, according to Rodriguez. “All the smoke from that fire should have already cleared out; most of it is coming from outside our region,” he said.

Rodriguez said the surface air quality on the Western Slope remains in green or healthy categories because the smoke there is higher in the atmosphere.

“The worst air quality right now is along the Front Range and also some of the high mountain valleys,” he said.

To stay up to date on the latest air quality alerts, visit the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website.