Things to do in Colorado this weekend

It’s September First Friday! Plus, haunted house season has arrived, and so have Jewish deli bike tours. Bite into these events, and more, this weekend.
Friday, Sept. 5
- First Friday — Explore exhibitions, parties and other events in various locations across Colorado. First Friday art walks take place in Alamosa, Boulder, Carbondale, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Englewood, Estes Park, Grand Junction, Lakewood, Louisville, Old Colorado City, Niwot, Salida, Silverthorne and more.
- Beulah Fine Arts Exhibition — Opening reception and award ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Tucita. The exhibition is on view through Sept. 14.
- Shadows Gather photo exhibition in Boulder — “The Archives: 2019–Now” showcases over 2,000 original Fuji Instax photographs, taken by Shadows Gather, a photography project on Colorado’s queer, punk and underground culture. Many of the photos will be shown for the first time. An opening reception with the artist takes place on Sept. 5 from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Window Gallery in Boulder. The exhibition is on view through Oct. 31.
- “Working with My Hands” in Lakewood — Opening reception for a solo exhibition of works by artist Moeh Haywood. Haywood's works are described as bold, distinctive, and dynamic, often including anthropomorphic animal characters and naturalistic elements reminiscent of Japanese artwork. Reception from 6 to 10 p.m. at Alto Gallery. Exhibition on view through Sept. 27.
- “Your Memories are Not Invited” in Denver — Opening reception for a dual exhibition from artists Vincent Cheap and Jason Cope featuring found object art, assemblage art, acrylic painting and mixed media. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. during the First Friday Art Walk on Santa Fe Drive and is on view through Sept. 13.
Saturday, Sept. 6
- Yermande African Folklife Celebration in Manitou Springs — Enjoy an afternoon of traditional Senegalese food, music, song, and dance, plus a pop-up marketplace featuring handmade goods and colorful African fashion. Festivities take place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Red Crags Arts and Agriculture House.
- Lyons Artisan Market — The annual open-air gallery and community festival returns to Bohn Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gathering Place in Colorado Springs — Opening day for a powerful new exhibition that explores the diverse histories, cultures and artistic voices of the Southwest. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with music and drop-in art-making activities from noon to 4 p.m.
- Day with the Dogs Fair in Northglenn — An event featuring over 30 pet industry vendors, plus a live demonstration by Denver 5 Star Dog Training, puppy yoga, raffles and giveaways. Festivities take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bill Goodspeed Happytails Dog Park.
- Taste of Thornton & Eastlake Street Fair — An outdoor event featuring bites, brews and vendors, as well as live music, chalk art, street performers and family-friendly fun from 4 to 8 p.m. at Old Eastlake Thornton.
- Free Day at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs — Free admission to the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., plus athlete meet-and-greets and organizations providing information about local youth sports opportunities.
- Free concert in Denver — The Denver Municipal Band’s "Sizzling Sounds of Summer" takes place at Central Park’s South Founder's Green from 6 to 7:15 p.m.
- 13th Floor Haunted House in Denver — Opening night for three haunted attractions: Legend of the 13th Floor, Twilight of the Damned, and The Blood Shed. Other activities include escape games, axe-throwing and secret bars. Tickets start at $19.99. Open select nights through Nov. 9.
- Denver Food + Wine Festival — The Grand Tasting features food, wine and spirits, showcasing Colorado’s restaurant community and raises funds to help hospitality workers across the state. Festivities take place at the Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus from noon to 4 p.m. Details on ticket packages here.
Sunday, Sept. 7
- “Me Alquilo para Soñar” in Denver — A narrative musical performance taking listeners on a journey to Cuba, Venezuela, Spain and Mexico. The performance is inspired by Gabriel García Márquez's short story of the same name, along with the poetry of Pablo Neruda. On stage at Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for children. Additional performances of “Me Alquilo para Soñar” include Denver on Sept. 8, Grand Junction on Sept. 12 and Colorado Springs on Sept. 14.
- Jewish Deli Bike Tours in Denver — Two biking-and-noshing adventures taking participants to Denver’s East Side Jewish Delis. The shorter tour is 4-5 miles, with 2-3 stops, and the longer tour is 15 miles, with 5-6 stops. Trip details and pricing here.
- Pacifica Quartet with the Colorado Children’s Chorale in Denver — The multiple GRAMMY award-winning Pacifica Quartet joins the Colorado Children’s Chorale for the world premiere of “Pitch In,” a stirring musical call to action on the issues of childhood poverty and hunger, at 4 p.m. at the Newman Center for Performing Arts. Tickets range from $5-55.
All weekend
- Winter Park Film Festival — The weekend-long event features dozens of film screenings, parties, a trivia night, a guided hike, and other events at various locations in Winter Park and Fraser from Friday, Sept. 5, through Sunday, Sept. 7.
- Brandi Carlile at Red Rocks — Carlile is in Morrison for a three-night run, Friday, Sept. 5, through Sunday, Sept. 7, ahead of her upcoming album release. Openers are Lucius and Allison Ponthier.
- Firefly Handmade Fall Market in Denver — A street fair featuring more than 80 curated local and regional artists, makers and designers on Old South Gaylord Street in Wash Park. Open Sept. 6–7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Denver Dance Festival — The event features a solo performance by the legendary Cleo Parker Robinson, plus performances by seven diverse, local dance companies. Events take place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $44 per day.
- “Annie Get Your Gun” in Evergreen — In this Irving Berlin Tony Award-nominated musical, take a trip back to America’s Wild West as Buffalo Bill showcases his newest sharpshooter, Annie Oakley. On stage select nights, Sept. 5-28. Tickets start at $20.
Ongoing events
- Ravishing Radiance Film Series in Denver — Radiance Films specializes in classic, cult and arthouse films. Explore select Radiance titles at Denver’s Sie FilmCenter throughout September. Tickets range from $12 - $15 for General Admission, with discounts available to Denver Film Members.
- Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music Festival in Denver — The festival features live music, author talks, theater performances, culinary events and more. Events take place at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center through Oct. 12. View the full schedule of events and ticket details.
- Sweet & Lucky: Echo in Denver — A new, immersive theater performance that takes participants through a warehouse of memories, where vignettes of a couple’s life materialize out of thin air. The performance is at the DCPA Off-Center through Oct. 5. Tickets start at $25.
- Bright Nights at the Historic Four Mile Park in Denver. An evening lantern festival featuring whimsical flora and fauna, a surreal Chinese Dreamland and an interactive zone full of surprises. Open Wednesday through Sunday, 7 to 11 p.m. until Oct. 5. Tickets start at $15.
- Haunted Manitou Ghost Tour & Historic Walk — Take a terrifying tour of Downtown Manitou Springs, Thursdays-Sundays at 7:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. through the end of October. Tickets are $25.
- Hardrock Summit in Denver — A show for the minerals, fossils, gemstones and jewelry, with over 150 exhibitors, at the Westin Westminster. The indoor show runs Sept. 4-7 and the outdoor show runs Sept. 4-12.
