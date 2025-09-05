Things to do in Colorado this weekend

It’s September First Friday! Plus, haunted house season has arrived, and so have Jewish deli bike tours. Bite into these events, and more, this weekend.

Some other groups mentioned on this list may also be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.

How we pick our events: These listings highlight events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings. It is not a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Friday and is not updated.

Have suggestions for next week’s list? Email Lauren Antonoff Hart at [email protected].