High Plains farming history comes alive again at Yuma’s Old Threshers

In Yuma on Friday afternoon, Loris Allen is standing near a vintage Farmall tractor and a thresher, the two machines connected by a whirring drive belt, separating wheat from chaff. He's keeping an eye and ear out for trouble, and he confides that a lot of the machinery here at Yuma's Old Thresher days is only fired up for this annual celebration of High Plains farming history.
That all of the tractors, threshers, plows and sawmills work as planned and hoped, with a little tender loving care and generous squirts of grease guns, is a testament to the pride folks here take in this event, now in its fifth decade. The machinery here, and the way of life celebrated and portrayed, played an important role in the transformation of Colorado.
Here's a little of what we saw on Friday. The event ran through the weekend.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!
Colorado Postcards are snapshots of our colorful state in sound. They give brief insights into our people and places, our flora and fauna, and our past and present, from every corner of Colorado. Listen now.