Indieverse Interview: Dead Pioneers’ Frontman on PO$T AMERICAN, Art, and Opening for Pearl Jam

Colorado band Dead Pioneers have continued to impress since we first debuted their demo "Bad Indian" on the radio in 2021. This year, they released a new album, PO$T AMERICAN, in April via Hassle Records, and soon after hit the road supporting Pearl Jam. Other recent highlights include a European tour with Propagandhi and Pennywise.



Fronted by North American Indigenous vocalist Gregg Deal, a renowned visual and performance artist, the band is having a breakout year. Deal joins Alisha Sweeney to talk about his musical roots, life on tour, and what’s next for Dead Pioneers.



Catch Dead Pioneers live at Indieverse, our very first music festival, on Saturday, September 13. Tickets at Levitt Pavilion.



Click LISTEN NOW link above to hear the full interview.

Gregg Deal of Dead Pioneers in the Indie Lounge

Singer Gregg Deal of Dead Pioneers

Dead Pioneers at Bluebird Theater for sold out PO$T AMERICAN album release show

Dead Pioneers at Punk in the Park

