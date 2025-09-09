Indieverse Interview: Pink Fuzz on Touring Life, Sibling Roots, and Making High Speed Desert Rock

Indieverse is just days away, and Local Music Director Alisha Sweeney caught up with Denver’s high speed desert rockers Pink Fuzz who will kick off our very first music festival!



Led by siblings John and LuLu Demitro, the band has built a reputation for heavy riffs, raw energy, and relentless touring. In the interview, LuLu shares how Pink Fuzz set out from the start to be a road-tested band and they’ve lived up to that vision, becoming a Colorado staple while playing both support slots and headlining shows across the country.



Their new album, Resolution, drops September 19, and the conversation dives into the creative process behind it.



Fun fact: The Demitro siblings also include Demi, who fronts The Velveteers!



Get to know Pink Fuzz before they take the stage at Indieverse this Saturday. Get tickets at Levitt Pavilion.



Click LISTEN NOW link above to hear the full interview.










