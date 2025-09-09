Two companies bringing nearly 150 jobs to Southern Colorado this fall

Two companies are expanding into Southern Colorado this fall. They plan to bring nearly 150 jobs to the region.

The woman-owned space and missile defense company Mobius aims to create 75 new jobs in Colorado Springs, according to a press release. Currently, the company has eight Colorado Springs jobs available on its website.

“Colorado Springs offers a strategic location and vibrant ecosystem that aligns perfectly with our mission and future vision,” said Mobius CEO Melaine Privitera.

The positions will offer an average annual salary of $137,000.

Mobius may take advantage of the Colorado Enterprise Zone program, which offers state income tax credits to encourage business investment and job creation in economically disadvantaged areas. The company may be eligible for up to $173,000.

Mobius is headquartered in Alexandria, Va., and has an additional office in Huntsville, Ala.

Meanwhile, the Texas-based company Trussworks is opening a floor and roof production facility in Pueblo, according to a recent press release from the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation.

The company, which focuses on multi-family projects, is guaranteeing 65 new full-time jobs with an average salary of just over $54,000 a year.

Pueblo’s half-cent sales tax is helping fund the new plant with a $1,430,000 incentive and up to $32,000 to support training for new employees.

“The incentives offered are a big reason why we've decided on opening up a shop in Pueblo. It is obvious that they are committed to bringing industry into the community in a strategic way,” said Travis Anderson, Operations Manager.

The company said it already has many clients in Colorado, but the city's fund for economic development incentives sealed the deal.