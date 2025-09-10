Multiple days of bad weather pushed attendance numbers down at Colorado State Fair in Pueblo this year

Nearly 430,000 people went to the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo during the last week of August and over Labor Day weekend. That’s about a 13 percent decrease from last year, according to a preliminary report provided by fair organizers. Daily numbers were down as much as 21 percent. Even Fiesta Day, the traditional celebration of Hispanic heritage and culture and typically the busiest day of the fair, saw 6 percent fewer people attending.

The lower numbers are attributable to “unseasonably poor weather, with rain and thunderstorms often arriving at inopportune times,” Colorado State Fair General Manager Andrea Wiesenmeyer said in a written statement.

“While the number of visitors was down, we're encouraged by early spending reports,” she added, indicating that “those who attended were highly engaged and committed to making the most of their fair experience.”

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Children enjoy a twirling carnival ride at the Family Carnival at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Ratte Fisher, 12, of Pueblo, combs out his sheep Dusty's hair, who he is showing at the Colorado State Fair. He said he has to brush consistently in order for the sheep to have good leg hair. He's going to sell his animal and says the hardest part is "saying goodbye."

Most of the indoor concerts and other events were well attended, with at least one selling out. Additionally, the annual Junior Livestock Sale brought in around $508,000.



However, a pole dancing performance on Friday, August 29, caused consternation among some fairgoers. According to fair officials, it was booked by a third-party vendor and the content was not disclosed before the performance began.

“The Colorado State Fair takes full responsibility for the performance and for allowing it to continue. We apologize to all who have been impacted,” Wiesenmeyer said. “While we value and appreciate artistic expression, we also have a commitment to ensuring that all material presented is appropriate for our diverse audience. We are evaluating our processes going forward to ensure better vetting and communication between our production company, the acts being booked, and the State Fair staff.”

She thanked the entire staff, volunteers, vendors, and the community for their support. “Their commitment helped make this year's fair a success despite the weather challenges,” she said.