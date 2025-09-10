At least two students shot in active shooter situation at Evergreen High School

Updated at 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

At least two students have been shot in an active shooter situation at Evergreen High School this afternoon.

The school is about 28 miles southwest of Denver. It enrolls about 900 students, according to the state Department of Education.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says at least two students have been shot. They are being treated at CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood. A third teenager is also being treated there, according to officials. All three are in critical condition. It is unclear if a suspected shooter is among the three being treated. The hospital’s CEO, Kevin Cullinan, said all three patients are teenagers.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite First responders are staged near Evergreen High School after a shooting was reported there. Sept. 10, 2025.

Authorities have not released more details on the shooting. Videos on social media show emergency service vehicles racing towards the school.

“I am closely monitoring the situation at Evergreen High School, and am getting live updates. State Troopers are supporting local law enforcement in responding to this situation. Students should be able to attend school safely and without fear across our state and nation. We are all praying for the victims and the entire community,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite School buses line up, heading towards Evergreen High School after a shooting was reported there. Sept. 10, 2025.

Parents are being asked to go to Bergen Meadow Elementary School at 1928 Hiwan Drive to reunify with their students.

CPR Reporter Molly Cruse contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new reunification information and number of patients at the hospital as well as a statement from Gov. Polis.