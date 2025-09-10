Opting in at the DMV? Here’s where your $29 Keep Colorado Wild fee goes

In its second year of sales, more than 1.5 million Coloradans purchased the Keep Colorado Wild Pass during vehicle registration. That’s about 28 percent of registered Colorado vehicle owners, up by roughly 203,000 passes compared to the year prior.

The program has quickly surpassed expectations. Colorado Parks and Wildlife originally projected the pass would bring in $36 million a year. The program’s first fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2024, closed at nearly $40 million in sales. This year was slightly higher at $41 million.

“This is a meaningful increase in revenue for our agency compared to previous years, which is an important source for our state parks, wildlife, search and rescue volunteers and avalanche forecasters,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Chief Financial Officer Justin Rutter.

Where does your $29 go?

The bulk — $32.5 million — goes toward state park maintenance and development. “We have a list per park of the facilities that need updating,” said Colorado Public Wildlife public information officer Bridget O’Rourke. “Some examples are boat decks, new bathrooms and parking lots, picnic areas and shade shelters. There’s also more work being done to make ADA improvements at our state parks.”

Another $2.5 million supports local backcountry search and rescue teams. The money helps pay for rescuer training, mental health programs and team equipment — funding they’ve never had before.

“A lot of search and rescue teams are volunteer-based,” O’Rourke said. “They pay for all of their own training and gear. And so this pass helps generate money that’s specifically allocated to the counties that need it.”

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center also receives $1 million to expand public safety programs. That includes adding forecasters, improving technology and replacing outdated infrastructure with a more modern forecasting platform built in partnership with Avalanche Canada.

The remaining $5 million from this year’s budget will go toward wildlife conservation projects — like beaver restoration — or outdoor educational programs such as guided hikes, night sky events and fly fishing classes.

“It’s more than just a state parks pass,” O’Rourke said. “You could buy it and never visit a park, but know that you’re still supporting search and rescue teams, avalanche safety or wildlife conservation.”

The Keep Colorado Wild Pass launched in January 2023. Coloradans can opt in — or out — when registering their car, motorcycle or RV. The pass appears as a CPW logo printed on the DMV-issued registration card and provides entry by car, bike or foot into all Colorado state parks.

“There’s a very clear option whether you want to opt in or opt out,” O’Rourke said. “Online, it’s a button that says yes or no, and then at the very end it also asks you to confirm if you want the $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass.”

At $29, the pass costs about 60 percent less than the traditional $80 annual state park pass.

The program has drawn some pushback at the local level though. In Mesa County, officials labeled it an “unfunded mandate,” saying the added staff time needed to explain the program and process more complicated registration forms costs them about $29,000.