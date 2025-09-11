Where to commemorate 9/11 across the state today

A series of memorial climbs and other ceremonies are scheduled to take place across Colorado today to remember the victims of 9/11 on the 24th anniversary of the attack.

On the morning of September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda hijackers flew two planes into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, killing thousands of people. A third plane crashed into the Pentagon in Virginia and a fourth flight went down in a field in rural Pennsylvania.

In the years since, organizations around the state have continued to put on events to remember both the victims and the first responders who rushed to aid them.

Events:

Red Rocks 9/11 Stair Climb (18300 W Alameda Parkway, Morrison, CO 80465)

Join current first responders in climbing the stairs at Red Rocks to commemorate the firefighters who died on 9/11.

The opening ceremony starts at 8:30 a.m., with the climb officially beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at noon. The event is open to the public, but registration is required to participate. Online registration is closed, but in-person sign-ups are available starting at 7:30 a.m. on-site.

The climb was originally started by a group of firefighters in 2005 who gathered at skyscrapers in downtown Denver to climb 110 flights of stairs in full gear to honor the New York firefighters who died on that day. The original Colorado firefighters who started the stair climb have since partnered with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to create stair climbs across the country every year on the anniversary of 9/11.

More information here.

Broomfield 9/11 Memorial Ceremony (3 Community Park Road, Broomfield, CO 80020)

Broomfield’s annual 9/11 Ceremony will take place at the 9/11 Memorial at Community Park starting at 9 a.m. The mayor of Broomfield and other local officials are slated to speak at the ceremony.

The event is open to the public and will also be livestreamed on the North Metro Fire Rescue District’s Facebook page.

More information here.

Northern Colorado Stair Climb and Memorial Ceremony (751 W Pitkin St., Fort Collins, CO 80521)

Co-hosted by the Poudre Fire Authority and Colorado State University, Northern Colorado residents can attend a commemorative stair climb at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.

The opening ceremony begins at 4:45 p.m. with the stair climb commencing at 5 p.m.

Registration is not required. Only clear bags, plastic storage bags, and small clutch bags will be allowed into the stadium.

More information here.

Black Hawk 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb (111 Richman St., Black Hawk, CO 80422)

With an elevation of over 8,000 feet above sea level, Ameristar Black Hawk Casino is hosting one of the nation’s highest 9/11 memorial stair climbs.

Registration is available online or on-site starting at 9 a.m with a fee of $20. All proceeds go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to aid the families of the first responders who died in the attacks.

First responders can register for free using the code “FIRSTRESPONDERS.”

The opening ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m. with the climb commencing at 9:45 a.m. and ending at 12 p.m. There will be a post-climb reception with refreshments available.

More information here.

Patriot Day Commemoration at Fort Logan National Cemetery (4400 W Kenyon Ave., Denver, CO 80236)

Commemorate 9/11 by volunteering to clean headstones at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

In collaboration with the non-profit organization Carry the Load, military cemeteries across the country observe Patriot Day every year on 9/11. Volunteers can sign up to help beautify the grounds of Fort Logan on Carry the Load's website. The dress code indicates no open-toe shoes or tank tops.

The event goes from 9:30 am to 1 p.m.

More information here.