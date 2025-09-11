Evergreen High, other schools closed Thursday, Friday after shooting; counselors available for families

Evergreen High School will be closed Thursday and Friday as the Jeffco School District reaches out to families to connect them to mental health services throughout the community southwest of Denver.

The district posted a note for families on the school website Wednesday evening promising help for those struggling in the aftermath of a multiple shooting at the school.

"Our hearts are broken with grief by the tragedy at our school earlier today," the school note reads. "Evergreen High School will not have school tomorrow, Thursday, September 11 and Friday, September 12."

Instead, the district will reach out to families with information on how to connect with mental health resources in Evergreen. The school's staff is also being offered counseling.

The district closed all the schools Thursday in what is called the Evergreen and Conifer "Articulation Area." That includes Evergreen High, Evergreen Middle, Conifer High, West Jefferson Middle and Wilmot, Parmalee, Elk Creek, Marshdale and West Jefferson Elementaries. Those schools will notify families at some point Thursday about whether school will be held Friday.



Two students were shot Wednesday afternoon by a third student who then took his own life. None of the identities have yet been released. A fourth student was also injured in still-unexplained circumstances.

Students who left belongings in Evergreen High School during the evacuation can await information from the Jeffco Sheriff's Office or school district on when they will be allowed inside to retrieve those.

The Jeffco Sheriff's Office will open an information center at nearby Bergen Meadow Elementary School from 9 to 5 Thursday and 9 to 1 on Friday. Deputies still want to talk to anyone with information about the shooting or who may have witnessed anything on Wednesday.

