Four Safeways in Southern Colorado among those slated for closure

Two Safeway grocery stores in Colorado Springs, one in Lamar and one in La Junta are slated for closure in what the company calls "strategic consolidation" and "a growth accelerator."

A statement obtained by KRCC partner Denverite said these stores are among the 10 across the state set to close on or before Nov. 7. Safeway and its parent company, Albertsons, said the move will "enable us to continue investing in our store network and better align with evolving customer needs."

"Together, these changes position us to operate in new and innovative ways that foster customer loyalty and long-term success," the statement said.

These Colorado Springs stores will close:

5060 North Academy Blvd.

1425 S Murray Blvd.

Both are on the east side of the city, a little more than 8 miles apart. Both were also on the list of 11 proposed closures in Colorado Springs if a merger between Kroger and Albertsons was allowed to move forward. A federal judge temporarily halted that merger last year.

Not on that list, however, are the two others in Southern Colorado that are now expected to close as part of this new announcement:

315 West 2nd St., La Junta

906 E. Olive St., Lamar

In a statement on social media, La Junta City Manager Michael Hart called the closure "difficult."

"For many years, this store has been more than just a place to shop," he said. "It has been a gathering point, an employer, and a cornerstone of daily life for countless families in La Junta and across Southeastern Colorado."

Hart's post included a copy of the letter Albertsons sent notifying the city, county and state of the closure. In it, the company claims 60 employees are affected, some of whom could be moved to another store.

"Our community is resilient," Hart wrote in his statement. "We are already engaging with regional and national partners to explore new grocery options that will meet the needs of our residents and strengthen our local economy."

A Walmart Supercenter is the only other area grocery store, save for smaller markets and health food stores, convenience stores, roadside stands and a Family Dollar discount store.

In Lamar, the main national alternative to the Safeway is also a Walmart Supercenter. There is also a regional Farmer's Country Market, which also has locations in Kansas and New Mexico.

Mayor Kirk Crespin said he was told the decision was "due to lower sales, the increase of expenses from the labor strike that happened earlier this year, and the failure of the sale to Kroger's."

Crespin and Hart joined other local officials in signing a letter that was sent to Albertsons by state Rep. Ty Winter and state Sen. Rod Pelton, asking the company to reconsider its decision.

"Closing these stores will create serious economic challenges for the region," it said. "The immediate loss of jobs is only part of the problem. When major employers leave these communities, the local tax base is reduced, which means fewer dollars for schools, law enforcement, healthcare and infrastructure. In rural Colorado, every job and every tax dollar makes a difference."

Other people who signed the letter include La Junta Mayor Joe Ayala and commissioners from Otero and Prowers counties.