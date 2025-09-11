Tina Peters is not a bargaining chip and other takeaways from a live interview with Gov. Jared Polis

President Donald Trump wants former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters free from prison, and Jared Polis holds the power to do so. But don’t expect the term-limited governor to start making deals based on the authority of his elected office just because it seems the guardrails are off.

“In a past version of America, people have gone to jail for that. Isn't that something people should go to jail for, Ryan? If that happens, I mean, that's the America we need to get back to,” Polis told Colorado Matters Senior Host Ryan Warner about the possibility of trading a Peters pardon for more favorable treatment from the federal government.

Polis joined Warner at Colorado Mesa University’s Asteria Theatre for an interview in front of hundreds of Western Slope residents. He discussed federal overreach, Colorado’s response, and why he wouldn’t consider pardoning Peters, who was convicted and sentenced last year to nine years' incarceration for her role in permitting unauthorized access to county voting equipment.

“We use the power of the pardon and commutations very seriously. Would we look at this on humanitarian grounds if she's old or sick and so she doesn't die in prison? I do that. I do pardons for that reason, and I would treat her the same way,” Polis said.

In addition to calls from President Trump on social media, hundreds of messages have flooded the governor’s office asking for Peters to be released. Polis said his office would handle a request from Peters no differently than any other pardon request.

“I've pardoned people that are in their 70s and ill, and maybe they committed a horrible crime 20 or 30 years ago, but they're not going to commit again, and they should have the dignity to die in their home. I'm not saying that won't happen (with Peters), but it certainly won't happen as part of an exchange or trade that would be wrong, and it'll be contrary to justice itself,” Polis said.

Polis said in contrast with other Democratic governors who are navigating the Trump administration, he would take an approach of more love and kindness.

Below are excerpts from Polis’ conversation with Colorado Matters that touch on his approach to dealing with the federal government, what’s next for him and why everyone keeps asking about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Love and politics

Ryan Warner: You're a Democrat and I want to understand where you see yourself in the ecosystem of Trump resistance. So in California, Gavin Newsom has become a meme generating gerrymandering. In Illinois, we see JB Pritzker, it seems daily holding press conferences in which he's telling the federal government to back off. How do you see your role in this?

Gov. Jared Polis: It's interesting to watch some of these other folks. What Gavin Newsom is doing is entertaining, but I don't think it's the answer. I don't think we need another Trump of the left. I mean, I get it. He's trying to sort of satire it, and it can be fun to see, and we all think similar things, but the last thing we need is more of that.

My area of focus, and I'm trying to think of this, Ryan, we’ll be rolling out more of this, but first of all, it has to be true to who you are. But I think we need more love and kindness in the world. So I'm really going to focus on love and kindness.

Warner: Is love a policy? Is love resistance? Is love the way Democrats get back to power?

Polis: Love is a value and it's one that Colorado and the world could use more of right now, and it's one that I hold near and dear.

Many of you know my mother, Susan Polis Schutz, is a poet under greeting cards and books and calendars — primarily around love and family and relationships. So for me, this was something I grew up with: Words and poems of love and respect for those who you care about. And I think that's part of what we have less of these days. And I certainly see my lane as trying to bring back that positivity and hope, which in no way, shape or form means weakness or giving in. In fact, I think it takes an even greater strength to show love and kindness in the face of strong adversity. And so I plan to continue to do that because it's true to who I am. And frankly, I think it's something that the world needs more of right now.

Warner: So is that something you bring to conventions and television appearances and campaigns? I'm trying to get to the brass tacks

Polis: I hope so. I mean, look, I think first of all, I don't, at all, have any less respect for people who deal with adversity differently. There's some who, as you said, there's some who want revenge or some who want to stoop to a different level. There's some who want to do it to others. People have many different reactions. But I would say what the world needs — and not just the United States, I mean you look at conflict across the world, I think it needs more understanding and love and kindness. And yes, that's true here at home as well. So I hope that to the extent I have a voice, it would be one that would encourage positivity and hope and loving kindness.

Looming free agency

Warner: What is your next job, Jared Polis?

Polis: I have a job. I'm here for a year and four months.

Warner: I know, this is what you tell me —

Polis: I spend zero time thinking about that. I mean, this is an amazing, exciting, exhilarating job where I get to do good for the people of Colorado. Like, we established universal free preschool for every child. We're focused on protecting our environment and our air quality. This is what I love doing. So I'm going to run through the tape and I'll be taking a three-month sabbatical when I'm done.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Governor Jared Polis interviewed by Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner at Colorado Mesa University’s Asteria Theatre in Grand Junction, Sept. 9, 2025.

Warner: I just can't imagine someone, maybe it's because you're moneyed, but if my job were running out in a year, I'd be thinking, ‘What am I going to do?’ You are well-heeled, so maybe you don't have to answer that from an existential point of view, but I think you're a planner. The conversation doesn't come up?

Polis: No, I mean, I think my family's relieved that at least I'll take three months — if I can make it three months without doing anything, I've never done that before in my life — but we'll see if I can make it through a three-month sabbatical and have some fun and spend some time with the family.

Warner: Do you want to be president?

Polis: Not particularly. Do you?



Warner: Oh God, no. Yeah, no, no. I wouldn't want to be governor, either.

Polis: I'd like to be a radio host. Is that available?

Warner: We'll find out how the federal funding goes. There is a race underway for your current job. I want to know, are you going to endorse in the Democratic primary or abstain?

Polis: I don't have any plans to. There's two great candidates. I know them both very well. (Attorney General) Phil Weiser and (U.S. Sen.) Michael Bennett, and I think highly of both of them and I would rest easy as a Coloradan with either of them as governor.

Warner: Okay. So if either of them or both of them ask for your endorsement, the answer is: not going to do it.

Polis: Yeah, I've told both of them. I mean, my plan is to stay out of it. It doesn't mean I have to. If there's other people that I think would be terrible governors that are running, I mean, I could certainly say that, if I did, but I think those are two high-caliber folks that will do a fine job. I think they're both, in different ways, well-prepared for the moment and would be good custodians of Colorado.

The persistence of RFK Jr. questions

Warner: Why do so many people think you're an RFK Jr. fan?

Polis: I don't know. Here's my critique of the media: I can say nine things I disagree with him on and one that I agree with him on and then the headlines will be “Polis agrees with RFK on this one thing.”

So every single time that happens. And of course, like him, like most people, I hope that America's healthier. I care about child nutrition. I care about reducing chronic disease. Do I think he has a very dangerous message on vaccines and a dangerous attack on him? Absolutely. I wish he would stop doing that and instead just focus on health

Warner: Nine former directors of the Centers for Disease Control penned an op-ed condemning RFK Jr for cleaning house at the CDC, and these are folks who served under the presidents of both parties. They say that Americans' health is in jeopardy. Do you feel that way right now?

Polis: That our health's in jeopardy? Our health's in jeopardy because of our massively bloated healthcare system that costs too much for people to afford.

I'm happy to give the message, whether it's RFK or Xavier Becerra or whoever's in charge there, focusing on reducing chronic disease and health and nutrition can absolutely help make Americans healthier, increase our lifespans, reduce healthcare costs.

What he's, the current secretary there, is doing that casts doubts on vaccines, for instance, they made it harder to get the COVID vaccine. We were able to undo that at the state level. You can go to your local pharmacy, grocery store, you can get it. They wanted to have a doctor's prescription to get it, which in practice reduces access to it. I think it should be a personal choice, but I don't think there should be a barrier. You shouldn't have to go to your doctor first. But those kinds of actions that if they lead to a reduction in the vaccination rate could lead to diseases like measles coming back as an example.